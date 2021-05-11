“There was a serious chance of joining Barcelona" - Real Madrid target makes important transfer revelation

Real Madrid target Lautaro Martinez has revealed that he was close to joining Barcelona last season. The Argentinean also claimed that he had no idea about the interest from the Los Blancos.

Lautaro Martinez joined Inter Milan in 2018 from Racing Club and has turned into one of the hottest properties in Europe in the last few years. Real Madrid hold an interest in the 23-year-old and the Argentinean has now revealed that he could have joined Barcelona last season before the COVID-19 pandemic jeopardized the move.

Speaking to FCInterNews.it, Lautaro spoke about his failed move to Camp Nou and even addressed the rumors linking him to Real Madrid this season.

“There was a serious chance of joining Barcelona. But we finished the season late, there were problems with COVID-19 and I chose to stay, thankfully! It was the right decision (to stay at Inter). I spoke to Lionel Messi about it but he never insisted with me (to accept Barcelona),” said Lautaro.

“I don’t know anything about Real Madrid’s interest, believe me. I saw this story had come out, but I’m enjoying this moment and I’m not thinking about anything. We want to finish the season well,” said Lautaro.

Barcelona have moved on from the Argentinean and are considering alternative targets this summer. This could give Real Madrid a free run at the Nerazzurri man. However, Lautaro remains committed to Inter Milan and revealed that his representatives were working with the club to extend his stay in the Serie A.

“I don’t know if it’s already the moment (to renew), but we’re working with the club and my agent is talking to the directors. We’ll find an agreement. I’m calm and I’m living day by day. I’m also happy to be here and be part of this project,” said Lautaro.

Barcelona and Real Madrid fighting for the La Liga title

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved in a three-way battle with Atletico Madrid for the La Liga trophy. The Catalans had the opportunity to go to the top of the league on Saturday, but could only manage a 0-0 draw with Los Indios.

The Los Blancos had the chance to take advantage of Barcelona's result but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Sunday.

As of now, Real Madrid are second in the table, tied on points with third-placed Barcelona while two points behind current leaders Atletico Madrid.