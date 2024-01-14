"There is serious talk going on" - European coach confirms club are in talks to sign ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson

Ajax manager John van 't Schip has confirmed that the Eredivisie giants are in talks to sign former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson.

However, he insisted that there is still plenty of work to be done to secure the midfielder's signature from Al-Ettifaq. Va n't Schip also said that the struggling Eredivisie side could use a player of Henderson's caliber and experience. Speaking ahead of the Eredivisie game against Go Ahead Eagles on January 14, the Ajax boss said, as quoted by ESPN:

"There is serious talk going on with Henderson. He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia. It could be a nice match. It's no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that."

Henderson only moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq last summer after leaving Liverpool. But things haven't quite worked out for him at the Damman-based club. The Englishman has struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia despite playing under former Reds teammate Steven Gerrard.

Some reports have claimed that the former Liverpool skipper is desperate to move back to European football even by taking a financial hit. Gerrard's future is also up in the air with Al-Ettifaq enduring a nine-game run without a win since October.

As reported by ESPN, Al-Ettifaq are desperate to hold onto Henderson as his departure would send a wrong message regarding the club as well as the league.

Meanwhile, Ajax are willing to pay a small transfer fee for the 33-year-old but are not keen on a loan.

Before joining Al-Ettifaq, Henderson enjoyed a 12-year spell with Liverpool, also captaining the side for eight years. He won every single trophy for the Merseyside giants and etched his name in their history books.

Liverpool leading Manchester United in the race to sign French defender

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United in their pursuit of in-demand Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. As reported by French outlet Nice-Matin, Jurgen Klopp's side are in search of a defender who could replace Virgil van Dijk in the long run. They have identified Todibo as a target.

Todibo has a long list of suitors for his signature, including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the Reds are understood to be leading the race for his signature.

Todibo shares a strong relationship with compatriot Ibrahima Konate which puts Klopp's side in an advantageous position to land the 24-year-old. As per the report, Nice are looking for £52 million to let go of the French defender in January.