"There are no signs" - Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks as the Red Devils prepare for a season without Champions League football. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has now come out to pour cold water on the attacker's exit rumors.

According to the football transfer guru, Ronaldo isn't 'in the process of deciding' his future at the moment despite the rumors making rounds. The Portuguese is said to be hopeful of staying put at Old Trafford for another season, but wants clarity over his role.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo could ask to leave Manchester United if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season. (Source: Daily Express) Cristiano Ronaldo could ask to leave Manchester United if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season. (Source: Daily Express) 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo could ask to leave Manchester United if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season. (Source: Daily Express) https://t.co/CWhmaw5sme

"Where else to start my column than with someone who remains one of the most talked about players in world football – Cristiano Ronaldo," Fabrizio Romano wrote in his column on CaughtOffside.

"There are always headlines about the Portuguese superstar, but he is not in the process of deciding his future right now.

"His contract is valid for another year and his hope is to stay at Manchester United, but only if Erik ten Hag is really sure he can believe in Cristiano as the key player for next season’s team."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's future: "His attitude, he's 37 - it's not normal. If he plays like he did yesterday he can still be a big help to this team""It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's future: "His attitude, he's 37 - it's not normal. If he plays like he did yesterday he can still be a big help to this team" 🔴 #MUFC"It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. https://t.co/JmPFUAgKvG

It is still unknown what Erik Ten Hag plans to do with Ronaldo when his tenure at Manchester United kicks off next season. Fabrizio Romano believes the tactician needs to sit down with the player and his agent before making a decision.

"This will require a conversation between Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes before deciding on the future. So far, there are no signs of problems from those who are close to Ronaldo – but only the expectation of definitive clarity," the transfer expert added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers since making Manchester United return

The Portuguese scored for the Red Devils against Brentford last weekend

The Portuguese sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer, signing a two-year deal with the Red Devils after parting ways with Juventus. Ronaldo wasted no time in making his impact felt, and has been the bright spot in a largely underwhelming Manchester United team this season.

So far during the term, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has recorded 24 goals and three assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. It remains to be seen if he will see out the one year left on his contract with United.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava