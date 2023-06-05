“There is someone wanting to cut off the marriage” – Astrologer makes huge black magic claim on Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 

Astrologer Val Couto recently made an alarming claim involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. He said that the Portuguese superstar is targeted by black magic by someone.

Cuoto said (via A Telivisao):

"He needs to take care of his side of life a lot, he needs to act with great caution, he could have a very big financial loss… he needs to be very careful. [He] is being a victim of black magic, he is being a victim of black magic work, and the blame will fall on someone very close to his life , there is someone very close to him. someone who goes to his house, he can be a very close person."

He further said:

"There is something there, linked to black magic, and if you have problems in your marriage, it is linked to black magic, there is someone wanting to cut off the marriage with his wife and put many stones in his life (…) This gives separation, here it is giving that he has a very great love for his wife [Georgina], they can separate, but they can resume the marriage."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodrigue have been in a relationship since 2016. Some reports recently claimed that there is a rift between the couple but Ronaldo's mother denied such claims.

The couple currently live in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh as the Portuguese icon plies his trade for Al-Nassr FC.

What did Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo say about their marriage?

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are such a famous couple, it shouldn't come as a surprise that their relationship is always under scrutiny from fans.

Ronaldo was once pressured by British broadcaster Piers Morgan about marrying Rodriguez. The Portuguese sounded confident that they will tie the knot. He said (via Sports Manor):

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

On her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina', Rodriguez said on the same:

"It doesn’t depend on me. I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are co-parents to five kids with Rodriguez being the biological mother of two of them.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes