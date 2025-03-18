“There are still so many areas to improve” - Jamie Carragher names 5 positions Liverpool should sign players at in summer transfer window

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named five positions the Reds must strengthen in the upcoming transfer window. Carragher's comments came after the Merseysiders went through a tough week which saw them bow out of the Champions League and lose the Carabao Cup final.

Arne Slot has undoubtedly exceeded expectations in his first season with Liverpool as he led them to the top of the Premier League table. The Reds are 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with 70 points off 29 games. However, things went downhill as they lost 4-1 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UCL Round of 16 after a 1-1 aggregate draw. Further, the Merseysiders also suffered a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, losing out on their first trophy this season.

In light of Liverpool's latest rough patch, club legend Jamie Carragher picked five positions the club must reinforce in the summer transfer window. In a conversation on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher said (via Football 365):

"I’m excited to see where Arne Slot will take Liverpool because it looks like they’re going to win the league, but there are still so many areas to improve. He needs a centre-back as back-up to the two that we have, he’ll need a right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to leave."

He continued:

"I think he needs a centre midfielder to replace Endo, someone younger and that he trusts, a centre-forward to play and a left-winger. There are at least five or six players he needs to get in – three to go straight in the team and three to be strong back-ups."

The Reds have been linked to a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window, including Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle's Alexander Isak. Further, the future of multiple key players, including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, and Darwin Nunez remain undecided.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Liverpool's summer transfer window plans

Arne Slot - Source: Getty

In a conversation on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke about Liverpool's summer transfer window plans. The Italian journalist claimed that the Reds are set to have an active and busy summer to reinforce multiple key positions.

"In the summer I already told you we expect Liverpool to be really busy because there are several positions to cover. At left back, they love Milos Kerkez as I keep telling you he’s on the list. They are expected to bring in a new center back. Let’s see what happens in the midfield but also up front," Romano said (via Caught Offside).

Romano has previously confirmed that Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez is one of the names on Arne Slot's list for the upcoming summer window. The 21-year-old has been in impressive form this season, making 32 appearances for Bournemouth across competitions.

Kerkez is reportedly being seen as a replacement for Andy Robertson, who's considered to be past his prime and has had a recent poor season. The rest of the Reds' transfer targets could depend on the future of existing players as well.

