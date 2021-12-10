“There is still too much deadwood there” – Paul Parker urges Ralf Rangnick to oversee Manchester United overhaul in January

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has urged interim boss Ralf Rangnick to get rid of the deadwood in the squad in January.

Parker feels Manchester United do not have the adequate personnel to play Rangnick's high-energy brand of football. Speaking to Eurosport (via Express), he said:

"Rangnick doesn't change from his system, but has he got the personnel to play that way? I don't think he does. He hasn't got the personnel there that will make sure that Manchester United qualify for the Champions League."

The Red Devils are presently sixth in the Premier League, three points off the final Champions League spot currently occupied by West Ham. Rangnick's first league game in charge ended in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, but Manchester United are still paying for their poor start to the season.

Premier League @premierleague



Ralf Rangnick's first match in charge of



#MUNCRY FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-0 Crystal PalaceRalf Rangnick's first match in charge of @ManUtd ends in victory thanks to Fred's superb strike FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-0 Crystal PalaceRalf Rangnick's first match in charge of @ManUtd ends in victory thanks to Fred's superb strike#MUNCRY https://t.co/1R82B1bKns

They are also through to the knockout stages of this season's UEFA Champions League after winning their group with 11 points from six games.

Parker believes the German will need to bring in new players in January while also trying to get rid of players who don't suit his style. He said:

"He will think that he needs to add something to make it better. There have to be changes in January. There is still too much deadwood there. The middle of midfield is still a problem. As much as you can change the style, if you make it too attacking, the midfield is still going to be an issue unless they can improve drastically."

The 57-year-old also praised the likes of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles for their recent performances. However, Parker also noted that Rangnick will be looking to improve his options on both defensive flanks as well as in the center of the park.

Manchester United are likely to lose multiple players in the next two transfer windows

While United's focus will be on bringing players in during the winter transfer window, there could be some departures as well.

Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba headline the latter list. The duo's contracts are set to end next summer and Manchester United could look to get some cash by selling them in January. Though there hasn't been much progress in extending Pogba or Lingard's contracts, the Red Devils will not want to lose either player for free.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Paul Pogba to Real Madrid is still possible. Real Madrid are yet again interested in the player who’s now on his final year of contract with Manchester United. @AS_SergioSantos [🥇] 🚨| Paul Pogba to Real Madrid is still possible. Real Madrid are yet again interested in the player who’s now on his final year of contract with Manchester United. @AS_SergioSantos [🥇] https://t.co/hKyMaE4Ija

Donny Van de Beek is another player who could depart Manchester United. Though he might receive a new lease of life in Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 system, he is still unlikely to replace Bruno Fernandes in the starting XI.

Dean Henderson could also leave Old Trafford in search of regular playing time. David de Gea's recent form has meant the Englishman has made just two appearances for United's first team this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Henderson and Van de Beek could go out on loan in January.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee