“There is still time to fix that” - Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool to fix ‘huge problem’ if they want to get back in title race

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has warned the Reds about a "huge problem" they will need to fix in order to continue in the Premier League title race. The recent loss against Crystal Palace has pushed them down to third place, two points behind champions Manchester City, who are in full swing.

Carragher analyzed the Reds' recent performances in which they have struggled. He noted that their shot conversion in recent games was merely 6%, half of the Premier League average.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher warned (via Liverpool Echo):

"It has to change. I think Liverpool’s xG in this run is around nine and they have scored two which is not great. For it to finish like that and go like that right now at the most pivotal of times is a huge problem for them."

He continued:

"There is still time to fix that and get it back, but the nature of the players, it will always be a little bit like that in terms of the numbers we are looking at and the type of players that they are. But, that has to change very quickly if Liverpool are to get back in the title race."

Jurgen Klopp reacts after Liverpool loss to Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp's men look to have slumped out of the race for the title after taking a shock 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield. Speaking to the press after the game, the manager made his feelings perfectly clear, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I feel really rubbish. I am standing here and to talk about this game is really tricky. The first half was absolutely not good enough. We lost conviction from the last game [against Atalanta]. We concede the goal, which is a horrible goal. A completely free player in the six-yard box, that cannot happen."

It doesn't help that their form across all competitions has been drab in recent weeks. Ever since their 6-1 win over Sparta Praha, they have won only two matches in six games.

A 4-3 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup stunned Liverpool. While they continued with consecutive wins over Brighton and Sheffield United in the Premier League, they invited the Red Devils to Anfield and ended up dropping two points. They have not won a match since then, losing 3-0 to Atalanta in front of their fans before losing to Palace a few days later.

The Reds will need to return to form if they are to finish the season with another trophy, having already won the Carabao Cup.

