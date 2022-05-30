"There is talk of many things" - 25-year-old breaks silence on future amid rumors of Manchester United switch 

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has spoken out over his future, amid reports he is set to join Manchester United.

The 25-year-old defender has become one of the most sought-after defenders in European football after helping the La Liga side reach the Champions League semi-finals.

As reported by the Mirror, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser has claimed that Torres' transfer to Manchester United has been discussed and negotiated with the player's representatives, who traveled to England this week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago.More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCMore to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon.

The Spanish international appears to remain calm about his future amid the Manchester United links, however, as he told AS (as quoted by the Mirror):

"Right now there is nothing at all, there is talk of many things like every year, I have peace of mind of being where they want me, at the club of my life and I have this offer right now that I value as very positive."

“There is nothing right now, the only thing I have is the offer from Villarreal, so I am very calm."

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the defender's transfer has been discussed at Old Trafford, with incoming manager Erik ten Hag determined to sign the Villarreal star. Torres has a release clause in the region of €60 million in his current contract, which expires in 2024.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Ajax defenders Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez are on Ten Hag's shortlist, as is Antony. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are other candidates. Villarreal defender Pau Torres is also admired. [Paul Hirst, Times] #mufc Ajax defenders Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez are on Ten Hag's shortlist, as is Antony. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are other candidates. Villarreal defender Pau Torres is also admired. [Paul Hirst, Times] #mufc

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra warns Erik ten Hag over new signings

The former Ajax boss has an almighty job on his hands to sort out the mess that has been left at Old Trafford following the Red Devils' disastrous campaign.

Evra, part of Sir Alex Ferguson's side that won the 2008 Champions League, has warned the Ten Hag that he must bring players with a good mentality to play for the club.

The Frenchman told MUTV:

“It’s a tough job, but he will have to make [difficult] decisions."

"When he brings one player to the club, [he must make sure] they’re not coming for the money, they’re not coming to become famous, but they are coming here to fight for the badge. That, for me, will be one of his most important things.”

Evra also emphasised the importance of the club's upcoming pre-season tour, as he said:

“It is really important because that’s when you can build that relationship. [The players] need to understand his idea."

“I always say that you can be a genius tactically but, when you communicate to your player, if they don’t understand you, you’re going to get nothing from them. It’s really important that you spend time, not just in training, to [get to] know each other."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Patrice Evra: “It’s a big job. It’s a massive job. There are a lot of things to be done. [But] one man can’t change everything. I hope he [Ten Hag] is going to have the full support [because] he’s going to have a clear idea [of what he wants to do].” [mu] #mufc Patrice Evra: “It’s a big job. It’s a massive job. There are a lot of things to be done. [But] one man can’t change everything. I hope he [Ten Hag] is going to have the full support [because] he’s going to have a clear idea [of what he wants to do].” [mu] #mufc

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit