"There are talks" - Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are in negotiations to extend experienced star's contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a possible contract extension for veteran midfielder James Milner. The German coach has confirmed that the club and the player are currently involved in contract negotiations.

Jurgen Klopp, however, did not give away much on the current state of the negotiating process. The manager also confirmed that the 36-year-old midfielder will not be retiring anytime soon.

He said:

"There are talks, but like always, we usually don't comment further on that. But yes, the club will be in talks with Milly (Milner), so we will see."

Klopp added:

"There is no chance that Milly will retire next year. He's desperate to play on, and I understand that, because life after your career is much longer than your career.

"So you should extend your career as long as you can, if you can still play football. Milly will be fine after his career as well, but he obviously loves what he’s doing. He will play football next year, definitely."

As things stand, James Milner has entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield. The veteran midfielder has so far made 23 appearances for the Reds this season and has contributed three assists along the way.

James Milner has been one of the most important signings made by Liverpool in their recent history. The former England international arrived at Anfield on a free transfer from Manchester City back in 2015.

Since then Milner has been used as a bit of a utility player, playing in multiple positions on the pitch, including being used as a makeshift left-back.

He has made more than 270 appearances for Liverpool and has scored 26 goals and assisted a further 44 times. He has played an integral part in the Reds winning the Premier League and the Champions League title under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have massive decisions to make in regards to new contracts

Liverpool have important contract decisions to make in the coming months. Their attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all running out of contracts in 18 months time.

However, there has been no news on any potential extensions.

It is worth mentioning that the upcoming summer transfer window could be the last opportunity for Liverpool to cash in on their star forwards. This is provided that they decide not to renew their contracts.

