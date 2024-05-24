“There is a tendency to dislike the biggest personalities" - Carragher says Arsenal have a player who is 'impossible to dislike'

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is impossible to dislike. Saka was once again a key player for Mikel Arteta's side. The 22-year-old scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances across competitions. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League this season.

Carragher has now compared Saka to Manchester City star Phil Foden. He has claimed that both players are impossible to dislike even for rival fans. Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph (via The Boot Room):

"When watching a rival team, there's a tendancy to dislike the biggest personalities. Foden, a bit like Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, is impossible to dislike."

Saka is a delight on the pitch. He is also a decent character and carries himself in a respectful demeanor. Thus, it's hard for fans to hate the Englishman.

Saka has been producing the results on the pitch as well. He finished the 2023-24 EPL season with 16 goals and nine assists in 35 games. Saka became the first English player to score more than 15 Premier League goals in a season for the Gunners since Ian Wright.

Gary Neville names player more crucial than Bukayo Saka for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal's most key players. He is a constant presence on the right-hand side. Saka leaves defenders on their tracks with mazy runs and lightning speed.

Gary Neville, however, reckons that Martin Odegaard is more important for Mikel Arteta's team. The Norwegian has recently been the creator-in-chief for the Gunners. Neville said about Odegaard (via The Boot Room):

"Odegaard is probably actually the biggest risk in terms of you can't replace him- there's no one like him."

Neville added:

"He's the one player that I think in the squad to me that looks like, I mean I named him the Player of the Year, I think he was the best player I have seen this season."

Odegaard had a strong campaign and was a key presence for Mikel Arteta's team throughout the season.