"There are two, three clubs he is open to" – Agent drops fresh update on Liverpool and Manchester United target 

Mahmoud El Boustati recently claimed that at least three clubs are keen to sign Liverpool and Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

Amrabat, 26, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since the turn of the year. He has emerged on a number of top European clubs' radar due to his fine outings at both club and country levels last season.

The Moroccan, a right-footed ball-winning midfielder, helped Fiorentina finish eighth in the Serie A. He also guided them to a UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up recognition past term. The Liverpool and Manchester United target was also a key part of his national side's historic fourth-place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, El Boustati shed light on Sofyan Amrabat's current situation at Fiorentina amid interest from multiple clubs.

"Quite a few clubs are interested in Sofyan," he said. "It is now a matter of making the right choice. He is still a Fiorentina player and he reported back to training for Fiorentina on Monday. If something interesting comes up soon, Sofyan is open to the step. Fiorentina are too. There are two, three clubs that he is open to."

When asked if Amrabat will leave this summer, El Boustati responded:

"We are assuming that. There is interest from Saudi Arabia. But there is no concrete offer or concrete interest."

Liverpool are currently on the hunt for a defensive midfielder as they are thought to lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer. While the former is likely to join Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million deal, the latter is expected to complete a £40 million switch to Al-Ittihad soon.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are keen to add solid depth to their midfield department ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, they have to offload Fred and Scott McTominay before signing a new player.

Is Sofyan Amrabat a good fit for Liverpool or is he better off picking Manchester United?

Sofyan Amrabat, who is in the final year of his deal at Fiorentina, has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Barcelona of late. He is reportedly thought to be sold for around £25 million this summer.

Should the 49-cap Morocco international join the Reds, he would emerge as a like-for-like replacement for Fabinho at the heart of their midfield. He would get an ample amount of game time as the starting number six.

On the other hand, the ex-Utrecht man would have to compete with five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro should he join the Red Devils. Despite the risk of a lack of minutes, a potential reunion with his former boss Erik ten Hag is deemed to be attractive.

So far, the Liverpool and Manchester United target has scored a goal and laid out as many assists in 107 overall matches for Fiorentina.