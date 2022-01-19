"There is unrest behind the scenes" - Paul Robinson says Manchester United superstar could leave the club if they fail to get UCL football

Paul Robinson believes Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United future is currently hanging in the balance.

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper believes the Portuguese midfielder's future depends on a couple of things. One being whether the team secures Champions League football for next season and the other being United's next permanent manager.

It is worth noting that Bruno Fernandes has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025. The Athletic, however, reported that the 27-year-old's agent turned down an offer of a contract renewal from Manchester United.

Speaking to Football Insider regarding Fernandes' future at Old Trafford, Paul Robinson said:

"If they don't secure Champions League football the question will be asked of Fernandes. Manchester United are one of the world's biggest clubs and they need players like Fernandes around.

"But if the player has ambitions of winning the Champions League in the near future he is certainly not going to do that at Manchester United. So he could leave. The club want to have him tied down to a new contract by this time next year really."

He added:

"A lot will depend on which manager comes into the club at the end of the season. I cannot see [Ralf] Rangnick getting the job permanently. He has not done enough and there is unrest behind the scenes.

"Not much has changed. If you are Fernandes, you are waiting to see who the next manager is and whether there will be Champions League football next season before signing an extension."

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the most important players in United's squad in recent seasons. Since his big-money move from Sporting CP in January 2020, he has scored 47 goal and provided 34 assists in 106 games.

The Portuguese international has also contributed seven goals and nine assists in 26 matches for United this season. Fernandes is currently the club's second highest goalscorer of the campaign, only behind compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United will want to return to winning ways against Brentford

Manchester United will be wanting to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to take on Brentford tonight. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently winless in two league matches.

The Red Devils suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers before giving away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Aston Villa.

As things stand, United are seventh in the Premier League table, having picked up 32 points from 20 matches.

