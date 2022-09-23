“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and … I don’t play” – Real Madrid star opens up on ‘delicate situation’ involving playing time

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has stated that he wants to get more minutes on the pitch for the club.

Hazard has been restricted to just one start for Los Blancos this season. The Belgian has clocked only 158 minutes in four matches across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, recording a goal and an assist.

With Karim Benzema picking up an injury in the team's Champions League opener at Celtic, many expected Hazard to be given a run. The latter notably registered both his goal contributions so far this season in that match against the Scottish team.

However, the forward was left on the bench for the entirety of their league derby away to Atletico Madrid.

Hazard has now opened up on his lack of time on the pitch, saying (as quoted by Marca via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play.”

He went on to add:

“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and … I don’t play.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”.“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca. https://t.co/uyM6zgbz45

The slow start to the 2022-23 season is the latest in an already lengthy list of setbacks Hazard has faced since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2019.

Injuries have repeatedly stopped the Belgian from staking a claim for a spot in Real Madrid's playing XI. In his three full seasons with the club prior to the ongoing campaign, he played just 66 times across all competitions, registering six goals and 10 assists.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard starts for Belgium in win over Wales

After a disappointing start to the club campaign, Hazard linked up with his national team for the ongoing international break. Belgium will compete in two UEFA Nations League fixtures before the end of September.

Roberto Martinez's side took on Wales at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Thursday (September 22). Hazard started the game and put in a decent display before being substituted for Leandro Trossard in the 65th minute.

The Red Devils went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Michy Batshuayi.

In his time on the pitch, the Real Madrid star laid out three key passes, the second-highest for Belgium behind De Bruyne (seven). Hazard also completed 94% of his passes, including all four of his long-ball attempts, and won four fouls.

While he didn't get a shot on target, it was a promising performance from a player who has struggled for regular minutes on the pitch in recent times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far