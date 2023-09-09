“There was no explanation needed” – Saudi Pro League chief on why Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe turned down transfer

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo has opened up about why Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer.

The former Chelsea technical director was once famed for his Midas touch in recruiting star players like Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and N’Golo Kante. He recently stepped into a key role to transform the Saudi Pro League into a global footballing force.

Yet, even with a war chest that saw Saudi clubs disburse an astonishing £701.3 million in the 2023 summer transfer window, players like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe remained elusive targets. In a candid one-on-one with Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Emenalo addressed the situation. Solhekol asked:

"Some of the players who didn't go to Saudi Arabia, Kylian Mbappe for instance, Lionel Messi. What were the reasons they gave for not going?"

Emenalo indicated that there wasn't a singular, identifiable reason for their reluctance:

“I don't think there was any reason needed. There was no explanation needed. You don't know what is happening within a certain football family, whether it's personal or with their clubs, or with individuals and their family. We can't really know for sure.

"What we know is you put your best foot forward, try to work as hard as possible to put a convincing argument together as to why the player should join the adventure, and they make their decision. We solicit no further explanation."

Lionel Messi's path diverged toward Inter Miami, spurning the Saudi offer, despite being a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain chapter.

As for Kylian Mbappe, the suspense around a summer move fizzled out as he decided to stick with PSG. Saudi clubs had laid out the red carpet with massive wages for both players, but their lack of interest was widely noted and reported.

PSG president lauds Kylian Mbappe, while subtly shading Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has showered compliments on Kylian Mbappe, while simultaneously offering veiled critiques of departed stars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Last summer was a rollercoaster ride for the French giants, as Mbappe sent ripples through Paris by refusing to extend his contract. In addition, the team bid adieu to Lionel Messi and Neymar, who set sail for MLS and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

However, Mbappe has stayed in Paris, with the club hopeful of extending his deal. Despite the summer's commotion, Al-Khelaifi appeared supremely confident about PSG's current state, telling Record (via GOAL):

"Kylian Mbappe is an incredible player and a fantastic person. And the Paris Saint-Germain team, on and off the pitch, has never been so united, which I think was possible to see last weekend, during the game against Lyon."

His words come on the heels of Neymar's claim that life in Paris had been "hell" for him and Messi, an assertion that has clearly not gone unnoticed.

Last season saw the club falling short of glory in the Champions League, despite a front line that would be the envy of any club worldwide.

This led to a fallout with fans, who seemed to lay much of the blame on the South American duo. It was little surprise that both players opted to leave Paris this summer.