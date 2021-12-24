"There is no way he is moving to Manchester United"- Paul Robinson believes there's no chance that Premier League man would move to Old Trafford 

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes goalkeeper Illan Meslier will not join Manchester United if he were to leave Leeds. There have been rumors about the Red Devils monitoring the Frenchman as a potential signing. However, the historic rivalry between the two clubs could make a big point of difference in the dealings.

Leeds have to struggled to find form in the Premier League this season. They sit in 16th position in the table with just three wins and have conceded 36 goals in the process.

Paul Robinson believes that even if Leeds were to go down, Meslier would choose to go to another club before going to Manchester United. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“No way. There is no way he is moving to Manchester United. He just signed a new deal. The club will not be looking to move him on. They have no real cover in that area. Clubs do their due diligence on players and believe me, there will be a lot of clubs doing reports on Illan Meslier at the moment. He has been amazing in a team that is struggling."

He further added:

“If Leeds were to go down there would be a lot of clubs after Meslier and I suspect he would choose another club over Manchester United. Meslier has shown signs of being a top goalkeeper but he has a lot of tasks still to come. The true test will come in the next two or three seasons.”

betPawa Uganda @betPawaUG



65 - 🇫🇷 Meslier

58 - 🇳🇱 Krul

57 - 🇵🇹 Sá

56 - 🇩🇰 Schmeichel

54 - 🇵🇱 Fabianski

53 - 🇪🇸 De Gea

53 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ramsdale

51 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Pickford

49 - 🇦🇷 Martínez

47 - 🇪🇸 Guaita



#EPL 🧤 Most saves in the Premier League this season:65 - 🇫🇷 Meslier58 - 🇳🇱 Krul57 - 🇵🇹 Sá56 - 🇩🇰 Schmeichel54 - 🇵🇱 Fabianski53 - 🇪🇸 De Gea53 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ramsdale51 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Pickford49 - 🇦🇷 Martínez47 - 🇪🇸 Guaita 🧤 Most saves in the Premier League this season: 65 - 🇫🇷 Meslier58 - 🇳🇱 Krul 57 - 🇵🇹 Sá56 - 🇩🇰 Schmeichel 54 - 🇵🇱 Fabianski53 - 🇪🇸 De Gea 53 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ramsdale 51 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Pickford 49 - 🇦🇷 Martínez 47 - 🇪🇸 Guaita #EPL https://t.co/Imo6T2lWsl

Meslier joined Leeds in 2019 on loan from French club Lorient. He then made the move permanent in 2020. Since then, he has been one of the club's standout players, making some exceptional saves behind a fragile Leeds defense.

Manchester United looking to get back on the pitch after COVID-19 scare

Manchester United travel to St. James' Park on Monday to take on struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League. United have had their last two matches against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

Pulse Kenya @PulseLiveKenya



bit.ly/3JdaU05 Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed.bit.ly/3JdaU05 https://t.co/cf0fx5zyMi

The break came just as Manchester United were trying to build momentum under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick. They won their first two Premier League games under the German coach.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will now look to continue on that winning run and keep their charge for a place in the top four going.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee