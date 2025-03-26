“There is no way out, let’s do the fight” - Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Chueko issues demand to Logan Paul with video taunt

A face-off between Lionel Messi’s Mas+ hydration brand and Logan Paul’s Prime has gone up a notch with the Argentine’s bodyguard Yassine Chueko calling out Paul for a fight. The dispute started in 2024 when Paul accused Mas+ of imitating Prime’s branding, triggering a legal clash featuring lawsuits from both parties.

Paul offered to resolve the issue in the boxing ring, seemingly calling Messi out directly. But longtime Navy SEAL and tireless fighter Chueko intervened, stating that Messi wanted no part of the challenge.

Now working as the legendary Argentine's bodyguard, he took the opportunity to throw some shade at Paul, saying (via VNExpress):

"Messi doesn't even know who this guy is. If Logan really wants a fight, he can fight me, not a football player."

Chueko has upped the stakes with a video message, posted to Instagram, calling out Paul, saying (via GOAL):

"Listen, Logan, I am doing this video because a lot of people stop me on the street. I get a lot of comments about this fight. Now, the reverse is broken, there is no way out. Let's do the fight for the people. Let's do it."

Paul, who previously fought Floyd Mayweather, has not agreed to a match-up with Chueko. Notably, the trademark infringement battle is still in court.

Lionel Messi responds as Argentina smash Brazil in World Cup qualifier

In their most recent World Cup qualifier (March 26), Argentina took down Brazil in a dominant 4-1 performance, reinforcing their status at the top of the CONMEBOL standings. Goals from Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone scored to ensure an emphatic victory for the 2022 World Cup winners.

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal for the Selecao, who struggled throughout the match. Argentina captain Lionel Messi could not feature at the match due to a muscle injury but was rooting on his side from home. The Inter Miami forward posted a picture of the game on TV, with five clapping emojis (via GOAL).

Controversy enveloped the game after Brazil’s Raphinha made brash pre-match statements, pledging to “beat up” Argentina on and off the field. His comments prompted a furious response from La Albiceleste, who produced a dominant performance.

This win gave Argentina more breathing room in the qualifiers, showing their dominance without Lionel Messi. While La Albiceleste are first in the standings with 31 points from 14 games, Brazil are fourth, with 21 points from the same number of games.

