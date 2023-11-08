Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Thiago Almada has hit back at those questioning the forward's eighth Ballon d'Or win. Almada was part of the 26-man squad that won the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Riding on the World Cup win, Messi won the eighth Ballon d'Or of his highly successful career. However, that didn't come before a few claimed that perhaps Manchester City's Erling Haaland deserved the individual award more for having led his side to the European treble.

Almada wasn't having any of it and slammed those questioning Messi's victory. He told journalist Gaston Edul (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We all know that Leo is the best player in the world and he deserved the Ballon d’Or more than anyone, there will always be people who will say other things just to gain attention."

Expand Tweet

Messi scored seven and assisted three goals in the World Cup, including two goals in the final against France. He was also named the Player of the Tournament as a result.

He narrowly beat Haaland and his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe to the individual honor. This was the Argentine talisman's eighth Ballon d'Or trophy, moving him three clear of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi upbeat after winning 2023 Balln d'Or

Lionel Messi was happy to add an eighth Ballon d'Or to his trophy cabinet. He looked back at his legendary career after winning the award in Paris in October.

“I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing,” Messi said (via The Hindu).

“All of them (Ballon d’Or awards) are special for different reasons,” he added.

Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami in the US, has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 matches for his new club. He also helped them win the Leagues Cup earlier this year, the club's first-ever silverware in their short history.