"There will be changes" - Arsenal told that Liverpool will not start Darwin Nunez against them at the Emirates 

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock claims that Darwin Nunez will not start for the Reds' Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates. The Englishman believes Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will select Diogo Jota instead of the Uruguayan striker for the encounter.

Warnock spoke about the clash between the two outfits on DAZN Canada's YouTube channel. The retired defender insists Klopp will field a starting XI with four attackers against Arsenal, similar to Liverpool's 4-2-3-1 formation in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

The German boss started Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the wings in the European fixture, with Nunez up front and Jota playing behind him as a No.10.

Warnock said:

“I think he will probably stick with it (playing four attackers v Arsenal) if I am totally honest. It’s a tough one to call. I think there will be changes in the front line. I don’t think Nunez will play. I think he will go with Jota, because of his record at the Emirates, it’s very, very good. He has caused them problems for the last few years."

Jota seems to have caused problems in almost every appearance against Arsenal, as evidenced by the Portuguese forward's stats for Liverpool as well as former club Wolverhampton Wanderers. The winger has altogether recorded eight goals in 11 appearances across competitions for both outfits against the Gunners.

It remains to be seen whether Jota will continue his stellar form against the north London outfit at the Emirates.

Stephen Warnock says Roberto Firmino will feature in Liverpool's fixture against Arsenal

The Englishman also claimed that Klopp will deploy Roberto Firmino as a No.10 in his side's match against the Gunners. Warnock praised the Brazilian forward's ability to regain possession.

He said:

“The intensity in which Jota presses. I think he will play the forward line. I think Firmino will play behind him and then he will drop in. What you have to remember with Firmino, since he’s been at Liverpool, he has been one of the best at winning the ball back."

The retired left-back continued:

“So, I do think there will be changes. When you look at that forward line and the intensity in which they can press and also the speed at which they can get in behind their backline. They (Arsenal) will try to dominate the game and get up the pitch, it will suit Liverpool.”

