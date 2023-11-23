"There will come a moment in this season that it clicks" – Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United star will regain goal-scoring form this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has suggested that he is confident about Marcus Rashford finding his usual form this season.

Rashford, who registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 overall outings last season, has opened the ongoing 2023-24 term on a sub-par note. The 26-year-old attacker has found the back of the net just once and laid out three assists in 16 matches for the Old Trafford outfit so far.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Ten Hag opined on Rashford's form, saying:

"He has proven it across all his career. He's scored more than 100 goals already in the Premier League. He scored last season; 30 goals, so there will come a moment in this season that it clicks."

Asked if Rashford is overthinking about his game, Ten Hag responded:

"I think every striker, in the moment, has a period that he is not scoring. And then every striker starts to [over]think and when it happens, you know you were right and then you missed a moment because you have only a split moment."

Ten Hag, who joined Manchester United ahead of last season, added:

"In the Premier League, Champions League, opponents defend so well, not only as individuals but as a team. You have to take benefit from that split moment to make it count that you have that half-a-yard split second and score a goal."

Rashford, who has scored 77 Premier League goals in 250 outings so far, will next be in action for Manchester United this Sunday (November 26). His boyhood team is set to visit Everton for a league game.

Dimitar Berbatov comments on Manchester United potentially roping in 32-year-old star

Speaking to British online bookmaker Betfair, ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov urged his former team to avoid roping in Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann. He said (h/t Football365):

"Griezmann has been linked in January, but if he comes, then what happens if [Rasmus] Hojlund and Griezmann are fit? Griezmann needs to play because he's Griezmann, so is Hojlund not playing then? If Hojlund doesn't play, then it's like, why did you buy him? It would become a mess. I don't think that transfer will happen."

Griezmann, 32, has found a second wind in his career after joining Atletico Madrid in a potential £22 million transfer from Barcelona in the summer. He has scored 12 goals in 16 games for his club this term.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as Manchester United's starting striker since arriving from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £72 million. The 20-year-old has netted five times in 15 matches so far.