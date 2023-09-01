"There will be goals" – Robbie Savage predicts 2 players to score as he offers bold scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Former Wales international Robbie Savage has predicted a 3-1 victory for Arsenal in their Premier League contest against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (September 3).

Mikel Arteta's side are currently unbeaten in the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season with two wins and a draw so far. They will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after being held to a 2-2 stalemate against Marco Silva's Fulham last Saturday (August 26).

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have opened their fresh campaign on a below-par note despite picking up six points in three games. After losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Erik ten Hag's outfit came back from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at home last weekend.

Speaking to Planet Sport Bet, Savage said that Arsenal will overpower Manchester United, predicting a goal each from Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. He said:

"I think Arsenal on this occasion will be too strong for Manchester United. I think there will be goals though, I think United will have to relinquish possession. I think they'll sit back. But what they've got is Rashford on the counter-attack. Will Rashford play as a number nine, or will he play out on the left?"

Sharing his thoughts on Rashford's best position, Savage continued:

"I think Rashford is better out on the left. He can face the play, he can get his body on the half-turn, he can let the ball to run across him and his first touch will take him forward going towards the goal. I think as a centre forward, most of the time he'll play with back to goal and I don't think that suits him."

Claiming that Saka will also get on the scoresheet, Savage concluded:

"That's why, [Rasmus] Hojlund has come to the club to be that focal point. So for United to get the best out of Rashford, for me, he has to start down the left. And if he does that, I think he'll score. But look at Arsenal. Saka just announced as the Young Player of the Year, deservedly so. I think Saka will score also."

The Gunners have an upper hand over Manchester United, winning eight matches, drawing five and losing seven in their last 20 meetings.

Manchester United, Arsenal respectively drawn in Group A & B on UEFA Champions League return

Earlier on Thursday (August 31), Manchester United were drawn in Group A of the UEFA Champions League season. They are set to lock horns with Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen in the group stage.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also back in the top-tier European tournament after a gap of more than six years. They are set to take on Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and Lens in Group B of the famed competition.

Both the Premier League outfits were in the UEFA Europa League past campaign. But, after sealing a top-three finish behind Manchester City in the Premier League, both Arsenal and Manchester United are set to feature in the Champions League alongside Newcastle United.