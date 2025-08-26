“There will be plenty waiting to bring him down” - Ex-Barcelona star warns Lamine Yamal of ‘arrogance’ with Kylian Mbappe comparison

Former Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit has advised Lamine Yamal to work on his mentality if he wants to achieve long-term success in the game. The former France international warned the Spanish teenage sensation of the pressure he could face in the future, drawing parallels to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé.

Yamal is currently one of football's most highly-rated stars. The 18-year-old has wowed fans and pundits with his display for both club and country and has been tipped for greatness by many. His meteoric rise to stardom has drawn him comparisons to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who cemented his legacy at the Catalan club.

In a recent interview, Petit was asked about Yamal's abilities and how opposing teams can stop the Spaniard from dazzling on the right wing. He said via (AS):

"He reminds me of Messi on the right wing. Every time he touches the ball, you can see he's creating danger. He usually draws two or even three opponents into his area, which opens up space for his teammates. That's why Barça is so dangerous. With Raphinha and a great midfield, the threat can come from anywhere. I've seen many teams try to defend by putting two or three players against Yamal, and it doesn't work."

Petit urged Yamal to work on his mentality and tipped him to win the coveted Ballon d'Or in the future if he continues with his brilliant performances and wins major titles at both club and international level.

"At his age, he's a phenomenon. If he maintains this level, he'll win the Ballon d'Or. And he knows he has to repeat that, both at Barça and with the Spanish national team. The World Cup is coming up at the end of the season, another big goal for him. But to truly establish himself, he needs to win the Champions League. His qualities—technique, vision, power, intelligence in his movements—are unique. The only thing he needs to improve is his mentality."

The 54-year-old also warned the Barcelona star of the pressure he could face if things turn sour in the future, drawing parallels to Mbappe's struggles at Real Madrid at the start of the 2024-25 season. He advised Yamal to carefully manage his behaviour outside the pitch, as it could send a wrong message of being arrogant.

"Right now, everything is going well for him. But if something negative happens, there will be plenty waiting to bring him down. We'll see how he reacts. It's similar to Mbappé: for years everything was green, then suddenly everything collapsed and he wasn't the same on the pitch. Yamal needs to be careful with his communication and social media management. Sometimes a touch of arrogance comes across."

"In the past, great footballers tended to be quite shy. Some were arrogant, yes, but they backed it up with their play. The problem arises when the results aren't there. He's still very young, and his brilliance is due in part to pure talent; maturity will come. The player who's on the pitch should help him grow off it as well," Petit concluded.

Yamal played a crucial role for both Spain and Barcelona last term. He helped La Roja finish as runners-up behind Portugal in the UEFA Nations League and guided La Blaugrana to a domestic treble of the league, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España.

In 55 matches across competitions last term, Yamal contributed 18 goals and 25 assists. He is notably one of the front-runners for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

How have Barcelona star Lamine Yamal performed in the 2025-26 season?

Lamine Yamal has kicked off the new campaign in blistering form, picking up from where he left off last term. The Barcelona star recorded a goal and an assist, as Hansi Flick's men defeated Mallorca 3-0 in their first league game of the season.

He then registered two assists in match-week two as La Blaugrana secured a 3-2 comeback win against Levante. Yamal would hope to continue in his fine form when Barcelona clash with Rayo Vallecano in the league on Sunday, August 31.

The defending LaLiga champions currently sit second in the league standings, behind Villareal, who have recorded a better goal difference.

