“There will truly never be another you”, “Redemption arc” - Fans thrilled after watching 26-year-old Real Madrid star in win vs Leganes

Fans online were in awe of Kylian Mbappe’s performance during Real Madrid’s LaLiga match with Leganes on Saturday (March 29). The Frenchman scored a brace as Los Blancos came from behind to win 3-2 at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

While Real Madrid came into the clash as top dogs, they started relatively tentatively against their opponents. But they soon start to crank up the pressure as this shift was rewarded halfway, just a few minutes after the half-hour mark.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were handed a lifeline when Arda Guler was felled by Oscar Rodriguez in the penalty area. Mbappe stepped up to take the resulting spot kick and gave his side the lead, putting a 'Panenka' penalty past Marko Dmitrovic (32’).

Ad

Trending

However, the lead didn’t last too long as Leganes restored parity less than two minutes later, courtesy of Diego Garcia (33’). In what came as a surprise, Dani Raba scored the next goal of the game to put Leganes ahead before halftime.

Real Madrid started the second half with more determination and were back on level terms two minutes after the restart. Jude Bellingham restored the lead for Los Blancos, pouncing on a loose ball and finding the bottom corner with a guided finish.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti’s men completed the turnaround after 76 minutes. Rodrygo was brought down on the edge of Leganes’ 18-yard box, and Mbappe stepped up and sent the ensuing free kick into the bottom corner.

Leganes made a late onslaught, but the hosts held on to their lead and secured all three points. While Jude Bellingham won the man of the match award, Kylian Mbappe produced yet another impressive performance in a white shirt.

Ad

The Frenchman is the second-highest rated player in the entire Real Madrid squad on the night, receiving a rating of 8.5, as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans praised Mbappe on X (formerly Twitter) for his performance.

One user wrote:

“Kylian Mbappe there will truly never be another you'' 😭🤍

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another tweeted:

“This redemption arc from Mbappe has been INSANE. From “flop” to 33 goals this season.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Has Mbappé scored a free-kick” fella is filing for bankruptcy as we speak'' @MLGY23 wrote.

“Thanks, Raphinha & Salah, now we're taking it from here. Mbappé for the Ballon d'Or.'' @YashRMFC added.

“Mbappe has 33 goals for Real Madrid this season. I thought this was supposed to be his bad season ?'' 😭😭 @CFC_Janty chimed in.

Ad

Another used Mbappe's recent impressive for of form at Real Madrid to take a dig at Barcelona's Raphinha

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Somehow we are all saying he is not performing to his best. Damn Mbappe is going to be crazy'' @ssentongopeter5 tweeted.

“Gradually,Mbappé is becoming the face of Real Madrid.'' @Forina88 posited.

“He was very effective” – Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe after 3-2 win over Leganes

Apart from fans, Carlo Ancelotti also waxed lyrical about Kylian Mbappe after their 3-2 win over Leganes. The Italian manager was particularly delighted with how Mbappe was ''more active and involved in the game.''

Ad

He told reporters after the match (via the club’s website).

“He is much more active and involved in the game. He has adapted very well and is making a difference. That's what we want from him. He tried the free-kick yesterday and it went well. He was very effective. We put our trust in him today”.

Real Madrid are now level on points on the LaLiga table with Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback