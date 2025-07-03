“There are no words of comfort for so much pain” - Darwin Nunez shares message to Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota’s family after tragic death

Darwin Nunez has shared a message on his Instragram account following the tragic death of Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota. The Portuguese attacker passed away after being involved in a car crash along with his brother Andre in Zamora, Spain.

Nunez, who has spent a few years with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man at Anfield, has now made a post, sharing his prayers for his teammate's family. The pair played 51 matches together across competitions, bagging four joint goal contributions in the process.

Posting a picture with Jota on his Instagram account, the Uruguay international wrote:

"There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I'm sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children."

"Q.E.P.D Diogo y Andre."

Jota, 28, has been with Liverpool since 2020, when he transferred to the Merseyside outfit from Wolves. He made 182 appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 65 goals and 26 assists.

The ex-Porto star managed to win the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup once each, among other honors at Anfield.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer offers condolences after Liverpool ace Diogo Jota's tragic death

Diogo Jota

Several influential figures have already shared their condolences following Diogo Jota's tragic death. Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard expressed their sadness on social media.

Now, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also shared his thoughts after being asked about the incident at a media briefing. Speaking about Jota, he said (via BBC Sport):

"Let me start with Jota because this is devastating news. I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular."

He added:

"There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this.

"It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family."

One of the greatest footballers ever and Jota's Portugal teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, also penned an emotional message following the incident. The Liverpool attacker made 49 appearances across competitions for his country, bagging 14 goals and winning two Nations League trophies with the side.

