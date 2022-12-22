“Therefore, we decided La Masia was the best option” – Ansu Fati explains why he rejected Real Madrid before Barcelona switch

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has revealed that he turned down a chance to join Real Madrid before joining the Blaugrana's youth academy. The Spanish youngster stated that Real Madrid did not have a residence for younger players at the time, and hence landed on La Masia as the perfect destination.

Fati joined La Masia in 2012 at the tender age of 10 from Sevilla's youth set up. The Spain international was promoted to Barcelona's first team in September 2020.

While the 20-year-old forward has been riddled with injuries over the past two years, he seems to be acknowledged as a great talent with immense potential at the Nou Camp. Fati currently wears the No.10 jersey, a prestigious shirt passed on by legendary former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Although a mainstay in Barcelona's squad at the moment, Fati's career path could've been very different. The Spaniard touched upon why he chose the Blaugrana over Real Madrid and said (via Barca Universal):

“Before I signed for Barça, I had a trial at Real Madrid. At that time, the club didn’t have a residence to accommodate its young players. So, with my father, we decided that Barça was the best option, with La Masia.”

Fati has registered 14 La Liga appearances this term for the Blaugrana so far, scoring three goals and providing just as many assists. The La Liga outfit currently sit atop the league table. They will hope to retain their top position in their league after their fixture against Rayo Vallecano on 29 December.

"We are a better team than Real Madrid" - Barcelona boss Xavi's team talk before El Clasico revealed in documentary

Barcelona's latest documentary, A New Era, revolves around the Blaugrana's 2021-22 season. Although the series is set to release this week, certain behind-the-scenes footage has been revealed.

One instance shows Barca boss Xavi's pep talk before a La Liga fixture against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. The Spanish coach insisted to his players that they are a better team than Los Blancos. He said (via Diario AS):

"It is a day of patience and personality. Patience with the ball, they’re going to get desperate, the fans are going to start whistling at them. This is the game we want, if you give everything on the pitch and you’re together, we are a better team than Real Madrid. If we play unsteady, now I attack you, now you attack me, I attack, you attack... then they are better."

Xavi's team talk clearly seemed to work as the Blaugrana secured a thumping 4-0 victory in the El Clasico. Former Barca striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres scored a goal each in the encounter.

