"Therefore, his respect is increasing day by day" - Al-Nassr star reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo has told new teammates after Saudi move

Al-Nassr winger Jaloliddin Masharipov has lifted the lid on what Cristiano Ronaldo told his Al-Aalami teammates after completing a move to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo became a free agent after mutually parting ways with Manchester United in November. Despite allegedly having offers from Europe and other countries, he eventually joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Al-Aalami notably axed Vincent Aboubakar from their squad to make room for Ronaldo after his signing. Abdullah Madu handed the captain's armband to the forward, while Masharipov vacated the No. 7 jersey for him.

Most importantly, Al-Nassr made the Portuguese icon the highest-paid footballer in the world to lure him to Saudi Arabia. The player reportedly earns a whopping £173 million a year in wages at the club.

The finances involved have led many to allege that Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr only for the money. However, Masharipov has now provided a fitting reply to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's naysayers.

Masharipov revealed that Ronaldo has expressed his desire to win the Saudi Pro League several times already. The Al-Nassr winger also explained that the player gets along with everyone in the squad very well. He told Sports.ru [via Sports.uz]:

"From the day he arrived, he got along with everyone. He said that we should all be one family and emphasized several times that he came to win the prize."

The Uzbekistan international went on to heap praise on how Cristiano Ronaldo treats each of his teammates. Masharipov added:

"He sees everyone as the same even during training. Therefore, his respect is increasing day by day. He is also an excellent example of humanity."

Sports.ru @sportsru Криштиану всегда ставит высокие цели Криштиану всегда ставит высокие цели 💪 https://t.co/zguMxLGMuQ

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr sit atop the Saudi Pro League table

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to lead Al-Nassr to Saudi Pro League glory, according to Masharipov. The Portugal international could possibly achieve the feat this season itself.

It is worth noting that Rudi Garcia's side are currently placed at the top of the league table. They are level on points with Al-Shabab, but could take a three-point lead if they win their game in hand.

Ronaldo will be hopeful of helping Al-Aalami retain their place as table-toppers in the coming months. Meanwhile, Garcia will be hoping that the forward fires on all cylinders as he looks to lead the side to glory.

The former Real Madrid superstar notably scored his first goal for Al-Nassr in their 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh on Friday, February 3. He will be hopeful of adding more to his tally as the season progresses.

Poll : 0 votes