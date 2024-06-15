"These 2 are gonna cook" "What a combo" - Argentina fans gain confidence as Lionel Messi shows incredible connection with teammate in Guatemala win

Argentina fans reacted to Lionel Messi's extraordinary showings as they beat Guatemala 4-1 on Friday, June 14, to complete their 2024 Copa America preparations. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice and assisted another in his first start for La Albiceleste since November.

The Inter Miami superstar was by far the best player on the pitch and completed 90 minutes after playing 35 minutes off the bench in the recent 1-0 win over Ecuador. Messi was on the sidelines for a considerable period with a hamstring injury but looked back to his best against Guatemala.

While Lionel Messi scored twice, Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez also found the back of the net twice. However, the best moment of the game was when two veterans - Messi and Angel Di Maria - combined for Argentina's fourth goal in the 77th minute.

Di Maria and Messi have been teammates on the international stage for a long time and have given the fans plenty of moments to remember. The two played one-twos between themselves before Di Maria produced a pin-point through ball for Messi, who craftily converted the chance to make it 4-1.

Argentina fans reacted on X after experiencing the magical connection between Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. One wrote that the two will 'cook' in the Copa America while another hailed the combo.

Here are some reactions to the fantastic goal and the connection between the two Argentine greats:

One fan hailed the duo as the 'true legends of football' while another demanded more respect for Angel Di Maria. Another Argentina fan claimed that Brazil stand no chance against La Albiceleste if the two clash against each other in the Copa America.

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have shared the pitch as teammates for both the national team as well as at Paris Saint-Germain. They have played 137 games as teammates and have 15 joint goal contributions.

Pundit likens Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate to James Milner

Former Premier League defender Kieran Gibbs has compared Inter Miami star Julian Gressel with former Liverpool midfielder James Milner. The ex-Arsenal left-back has hailed the United States international for his versatility.

Inter Miami have started the season on a strong note with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both impressing up front. The Herons are leading the Eastern Conference table with 35 points from 18 games.

While the likes of Messi and Suarez get the limelight for Inter Miami's showings, Gibbs has highlighted how crucial Gressel has been for the side.

“I feel like Gressel has been really impressive, I would say he has been the unsung hero. For me, he’s been outstanding, his experience has been so important to the team, he’s been ever-present by playing every game, bagging six assists. He’s lethal on the set-pieces, he’s had such an impressive season. He’s a classic example of that player every team needs, and he’s proving it with his performances and versatility," he said (via Inter Miami News).

The former England international added:

“Every team needs one of those players, I think of players like James Milner, who was so important for a manager to rely on, always fit, always available, ever-present, and you can tell that he has really grown, and even gone up another level compared to previous seasons, playing with Messi, Busquets, Suarez, it’s done him a world of good. It’s been a joy to watch him.”

Gressel has featured in all of Inter Miami's 22 outings across competitions this season and has contributed with five assists. Meanwhile, James Milner continues to play at the highest level at the age of 38 and is currently on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion.