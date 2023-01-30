"These 3 guys who play at the top... drives me nuts" - Iker Casillas rips into Real Madrid attackers Benzema, Vinicius and Rodrygo 

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has expressed frustration with Real Madrid's current attacking trio of Benzema, Rodrygo, and Vinicius after their goalless draw against Real Sociedad on Sunday, January 30.

Iker Casillas @IkerCasillas Estos tres chicos que juegan en la parte de arriba del @realmadrid me chiflan… Estos tres chicos que juegan en la parte de arriba del @realmadrid me chiflan…

The result was another setback in La Liga, where they are now five points behind Barcelona in the title race. Despite dominating the game with a significant 62% possession, getting 10 corners, and having 20 shots, including eight on target, Real Madrid could not score one goal and secure a win.

Expressing his views on his private Twitter account, Casillas said:

''These three guys who play at the top of the @realmadrid drive me nuts…''

The former Madrid captain noted that the lack of goals from these three players is concerning and that it's unacceptable for a club with such a rich history of success in the sport.

The criticism from Casillas, regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, highlights the team's current situation. Despite a relatively strong start to the season, Real Madrid have struggled to maintain their consistency, losing points against not-so-good teams in domestic competitions.

This has led to frustration among fans and former players alike, who are used to seeing the club compete for titles every year.

After Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Spanish club in 2018, Benzema stepped up to fill the goal-scoring boots with solid support from young guns like Vinicius and Rodrygo. The Frenchman won the 2022 Ballon d'Or for his exploits with the Spanish club, helping them win their record 14th UEFA Champions League and 35th La Liga title.

However, the pressure is now on the attacking trio to step up and deliver the goals that will get Madrid back on track this season.

''Benzema is not even worth a scout'', ''Teach Vinicius to score goals'' - Real Madrid fans thrash their attacking lineup after a goalless draw against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid fans lashed out at their attacking lineup after the goalless draw against Real Sociedad. They believe that Karim Benzema is not even ''worth a scout'' and that Vinicius Junior needs to be taught ''how to score goals''.

FrAn @torillero @IkerCasillas @realmadrid Ya va sobrando Benzema hace falta sangre nueva, está muy acomodado no tiene rival haga o no haga, no hay nadie k pueda entrar x el cuando él no aporta @IkerCasillas @realmadrid Ya va sobrando Benzema hace falta sangre nueva, está muy acomodado no tiene rival haga o no haga, no hay nadie k pueda entrar x el cuando él no aporta

Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances at home on Sunday, the attacking trio, including Benzema, Vinicius, and Rodrygo, failed to find the back of the net, leading to frustration among fans.

Toni prestigio @Toniprestigioo @IkerCasillas @realmadrid Benzema no vale ni pa ojeador. Vini en decadencia junto a Fede. Rodrigo camavinga un espectáculo.hoy quito a Benzema pongo a Rodrigo delantero atrazo a kroos subo a camavinga de segundo punta kitp a rudiguer y meto a Modric y a colgar balones y tirar de la frontal @IkerCasillas @realmadrid Benzema no vale ni pa ojeador. Vini en decadencia junto a Fede. Rodrigo camavinga un espectáculo.hoy quito a Benzema pongo a Rodrigo delantero atrazo a kroos subo a camavinga de segundo punta kitp a rudiguer y meto a Modric y a colgar balones y tirar de la frontal

✨Sam_Madrid✨ @Samer_Madrid7 @IkerCasillas



Please teach him how to score goals and he should be a reserve player @realmadrid ViniPlease teach him how to score goals and he should be a reserve player @IkerCasillas @realmadrid Vini Please teach him how to score goals and he should be a reserve player

The result adds more pressure on Madrid, who are now five points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race. However, some fans believe the team will bounce back after the disappointing result.

