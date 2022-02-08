“These clubs are the biggest in the world” – Casemiro backs Barcelona to adapt without Messi just like Real Madrid without Ronaldo

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro believes Barcelona will learn to live without Lionel Messi just as Los Blancos have without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Due to Barcelona’s financial turmoils, their record goalscorer Lionel Messi had to leave his boyhood club in the summer of 2021. The move has worked in Real Madrid’s favor, as their arch-rivals have struggled heavily without the Argentine pulling the strings in attack.

Thanks to the Blaugrana’s hapless state, the All Whites have thrived in La Liga, sitting atop with a 15-point lead over fourth-placed Barca.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Casemiro: “Messi is one of three best players in history. You have to be a team to be able to stop him, it’s not possible alone. Against PSG, we will see a great game.” 🎙| Casemiro: “Messi is one of three best players in history. You have to be a team to be able to stop him, it’s not possible alone. Against PSG, we will see a great game.” https://t.co/DQ4dckSsui

Real Madrid, too, went through a similar phase in the 2018-19 season when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus. Their senior players eventually stepped up to the plate and bounced back from the post-Ronaldo rough patch. Casemiro believes Barcelona will also find their footing and learn to live without their record goalscorer, Lionel Messi.

In conversation with Panenka Magazine, the 29-year-old outlined the similarities between Madrid’s 2018-19 season and Barca’s current campaign. Claiming the two Ballon d’Or winners changed the game as we know it, he said:

“It's normal, we didn't realize it because we had them next to us, but both Messi and Cristiano have transformed football. Before the top scorers of the season scored 20 or 25 goals. And these two arrive and start dialing 40, 50 or 60. It seemed impossible. They changed this sport.”

Casemiro then reminisced about Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals than he matches he played for Real Madrid. It's a crazy thing. When a player like that leaves the team, it's normal for the team to miss him. They marked time. But I think the key is to change as soon as possible.”

Finally, he backed Barcelona, one of the “biggest” clubs in the world, to bounce back without their talisman, just like Madrid have.

He concluded:

“Barça must adapt to this new reality. Madrid readapted to the situation. And Barça will do it, for sure. Because these clubs are the biggest in the world and have always had the best in history.”

Casemiro’s Real Madrid will take on Messi’s PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on February 15th. The return leg is scheduled for March 9th in Madrid.

Messi-less Barcelona produce their best performance in La Liga

On Sunday, Barca welcomed Atletico Madrid to the Camp Nou in La Liga. Stakes were sky-high for Xavi’s men, but against all odds, they prevailed. They outclassed Diego Simeone’s experienced mercenaries in Catalonia, inflicting a 4-2 defeat on them. Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, Gavi and Ronald Araujo were on the scoresheet for the hosts on La Liga matchday 22.

JP @jdeposicion



Revival for a first 2022 Camp Nou, Dani Alves, Adama Traoré, or how Xavi outclassed Diego Simeone to Barcelona's first major win in a while.



#JdPExplains



[THREAD] F.C Barcelona – Atlético Madrid:Revival for a first 2022 Camp Nou, Dani Alves, Adama Traoré, or how Xavi outclassed Diego Simeone to Barcelona's first major win in a while.[THREAD] F.C Barcelona – Atlético Madrid:Revival for a first 2022 Camp Nou, Dani Alves, Adama Traoré, or how Xavi outclassed Diego Simeone to Barcelona's first major win in a while.#JdPExplains[THREAD] https://t.co/2C9lQaO0pX

The win saw the Blaugrana move into the top-four, leap-frogging defending champions Atletico Madrid. Xavi’s side still need a miracle to mount a serious title challenge. However, their win this weekend proved they are most certainly on the right path.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava