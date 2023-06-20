“These girls don’t want to work” – Journalists blast Italian model who shared Instagram chat with Cristiano Ronaldo before he dated Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese journalists Leo Caeiro and Filipa Castro have lambasted Barbara Gambatesa after she shared Instagram chats with Cristiano Ronaldo before he had started dating his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

In one of her recent videos on TikTok, Italian model Barbara said that Ronaldo had exchanged direct messages with her on Instagram in 2016 (via Sportsmanor). In the private chats, Ronaldo could be seen asking Barbara her whereabouts and wanting to know when she would come to Madrid.

The 38-year-old replied with a laughing emoji when Barbara asked him to come to Napoli to meet her. The pair eventually never ended up meeting. Barbara’s chats were a topic of discussion on CMTV's Manha CM.

Journalists Leo and Filipa called out the Italian model for trying to use Ronaldo’s name to earn subscribers. Filipa said (via infocul.pt):

“What does this lady want? Gain followers and tell the world that you exchanged messages with Cristiano Ronaldo. It's one more.”

Leo called it Barbara’s get-rich-quick scheme, adding that everyone is jealous of Georgina Rodriguez’s luxurious lifestyle and feel that they, too, can have it. Leo chimed in:

“These girls don't want to work; they're always looking for easy money, an easy life. They don't want to work; they want a life of ostentation. Everyone must envy the life that Georgina has; she has the life of a queen. They see it, they also think it's possible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2017 after hitting it off at a Gucci store in Madrid. They have two daughters together, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and co-parent three of Ronaldo’s biological children: Cristiano Junior, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez promotes her friend’s new business on Instagram

Ronaldo’s partner and the protagonist of the Netflix series “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”, Georgina Rodriguez has proudly promoted her friend Ivan Garcia’s bakery, Dulce Safari, on Instagram.

She uploaded an Instagram story about Garcia's new bakery with the caption:

“My dear embarks on a new adventure with cakes that will calm your cravings.”

Georgina promoted Ivan's business on Instagram

The Spanish-Argentine model has almost 50 million (49.7 million) followers on Instagram. Getting promoted by her super popular account is bound to do Garcia's start-up some good.

