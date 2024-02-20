“These guys ain’t just flash in the pan” - Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo to evolve like Arsenal and Man City stars

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Kobbie Mainoo to replicate Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Mainoo has become a mainstay in United's midfield in recent times. The midfielder has been proving his class with quality displays.

Ferdinand has now tipped Mainoo to stay consistent and replicate what Saka and Foden have been doing for their clubs. Ferdinand said (via Metro):

"Just be consistent. If you’re just consistent at the level he’s at the moment, that is a very good level right now. What you normally get with young players is they come in and they start flying then all of a sudden people get to know them and what else have you got to your game that is another surprise element? In your first season, you’re a surprise package."

He added:

"That’s why Saka, you’ve got to love him. That’s why Foden. These guys ain’t just flash in the pan that come in and have a good moment. These guys are showing it consistently, this is our level and we’re going like that [up]. Kobbie Mainoo has to look at those types of guys and go, I don’t want to be one that just comes in. When I get worked out what else have I got to bring?"

Ferdinand further urged Mainoo to constantly evolve his game to stay at the top. He said:

"That’s why you keep working on the training pitch, that’s why you keep watching other players and thinkg, what has he got in his game that I can bring into mine that weren’t there 18 months ago or six months ago. That’s how you keep levelling up. That’s what the likes of Kevin De Bruyne has done, what Cristiano Ronaldo does, adding new bits to their game all the time."

How has Kobbie Mainoo performed for Manchester United this season?

This season, Kobbie Mainoo has made 18 appearances for Manchester United's senior team. He has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Mainoo scored a spectacular winner during United's 4-3 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1.

During Manchester United's recent 2-1 away win against Luton Town, Mainoo completed six dribbles, becoming the first Premier League player to do so since Paul Pogba in 2022.