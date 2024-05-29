"These impressive numbers struggle to translate the awe of each goal" - Al-Nassr coach hails Cristiano Ronaldo as latter wins SPL Golden Boot

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on social media as he ended the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season as the top scorer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't show signs of slowing down despite turning 39 earlier this year.

Castro praised Ronaldo's conduct on and off the field which has helped him achieve this feat in his first full season in Saudi Arabia. The Portugal skipper now holds the record for the most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season with 35 goals.

Luis Castro wrote on his Instagram account whilst congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo:

"RECORD. 35 goals and 11 assists in 34 matches. Still, these impressive numbers struggle to translate the awe of each goal, the immense dedication and hours of work."

He added:

"There is the greatness of the peaks you reach, but even greater is the way you ascend. Congratulations, Cristiano, for your incomparable tenacity and audacity, for everything you represent in the world of football to which we dedicate our lives."

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the league campaign with a tally of 35 goals and 11 assists from just 31 matches. He scored a brace in the final game against Al-Ittihad which Al-Nassr won 4-2. This allowed him to surpass the previous record.

Prior to Ronaldo's feat, Abderrazak Hamdallah set the previous record in the 2018-19 season, scoring 34 goals from just 26 matches for Al-Nassr. The Morocco forward currently represents Al-Ittihad against whom Ronaldo surpassed his record on Monday, May 27.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been excellent throughout the season despite his side falling short in the title race, losing to Al-Hilal. The former Manchester United forward played 31 times in the league and went just nine matches without finding the back of the net.

It is also worth mentioning that he scored four hat-tricks along the way in the Saudi Pro League this season. This includes scoring back-to-back trebles against Al-Tai and Abha FC back in late March, and early April.

Cristiano Ronaldo can still end the 2023-24 season with a trophy with Al-Nassr

Despite failing to topple Al-Hilal in the league, Al-Nassr have a chance to secure revenge over their rivals. The two sides meet in the King's Cup final on Friday, May 31. This will provide Ronaldo a chance to win his first trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played a vital role in helping Al-Nassr qualify for the final of the King's Cup. The superstar forward netted a brace against Al-Khaleej in the semifinals as his side secured a 3-1 victory earlier this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo still has one more year remaining on his current contract with the Knights of Najd. He will therefore have at least one more attempt to win the Saudi Pro League title next season.