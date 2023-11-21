"These kinds of games are always tough" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes makes 'difficult' Everton claim ahead of PL clash

Bruno Fernandes knows Manchester United have a fight on their hands when they face Everton on Sunday (November 26) following their 10-point deduction.

The Toffees were handed a points deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules. Sean Dyche's men have dropped down to 19th as a result and potentially find themselves in yet another relegation battle.

However, Everton have had joy against Manchester United recently and Goodison Park has been a problematic trip for the Red Devils. Bruno Fernandes' side suffered a 1-0 defeat on Merseyside in April 2022.

The United skipper is wary of facing a Toffees side that will be on a mission to climb back up the Premier League table. The Portuguese playmaker told FourFourTwo:

"We have to focus game by game, now we have an away game against Everton and it’s really difficult to play there. They just lost 10 points, so we know that they need points, they are going to fight for their points, so we just have to find the focus to go to Everton and win the game, because we know that in the Premier League, these kinds of games are always tough."

Manchester United have made a shaky start to the season and sit sixth in the league with seven wins in 12 games. Erik ten Hag's men have won their last two league games following a humbling 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United to sign Benfica teenager Joao Neves

Joao Neves is on Manchester United's radar.

Bruno Fernandes has offered a glowing verdict of Manchester United target Joao Neves. The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and have reportedly sent scouts to watch the holding midfielder in action.

Neves has caught the eye with impressive performances this season for Benfica. He's made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Bruno Fernandes would love his Portugal teammate to join the Red Devils and expects him to have a bright future. He told Portuguese outlet Sport TV:

"I would love to have him at United, he has top quality! But it’s João choice. He’s a great player. He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else.”

Ten Hag's midfield has been a glaring issue this season with Casemiro looking vulnerable. Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat has failed to impress and United seem eager to strengthen in that department.

Neves has five years left on his contract at the Estadio da Luz. The Red Devils may have to meet his release clause of €120 million, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.