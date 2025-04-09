"These kinds of matches are an extra motivation" - Inter Miami boss on Lionel Messi ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against LAFC

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has revealed that he expects captain Lionel Messi to be motivated for their CONCACAF Champions Cup meeting with LAFC. The Herons are seeking to overturn a first leg deficit to defeat their fellow MLS side and reach the semifinals of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the game, Herons boss Mascherano pointed out that the high stakes in the game will serve to motivate Lionel Messi. He predicted that the Argentine forward will do everything within his capacity to see that he helps his team to achieve their goal.

“Obviously, for great players like him, these kinds of matches are an extra motivation. I can imagine that he will try, as always, from his leadership position on the court, to contribute everything he has, not only to be able to contribute to the victory, but also to help his teammates to be able to do so."

LAFC claimed a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a second-half Nathan Ordaz strike last week in front of their fans. They will now face the Herons at the Chase Stadiums, where Lionel Messi and co. will be looking to exact revenge and progress in the competition.

Messi was on the scoresheet for the Herons in their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in the MLS at the weekend. The 37-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight appearances for the side this season.

Gerardo Martino led Inter Miami to a first-ever participation in the Champions Cup last year and saw his side crash out at the last eight stage. The Herons are in contention for silverware on multiple fronts this season, having won a trophy in each of the last two seasons. This game serves up an opportunity to take a significant step towards a first-ever continental title for the club.

Inter Miami to be without Lionel Messi's deputy for LAFC tie

Inter Miami will face fellow MLS outfit LAFC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal without one of their leading stars. Lionel Messi is fit and available for the tie, but the Herons will be without veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Vice-captain Busquets is suspended for the game after picking up a yellow card in the first meeting between the sides last week. The former Spain international had earlier received a yellow card in the 2-0 first leg win over Jamaican outfit Cavalier SC in the Round of 16.

Javier Mascherano will have to shuffle his pack for the clash with the absence of the former Barcelona man in midfield. The manager has the option of playing Federico Redondo or Benjamin Cremaschi, both first-team regulars, in the position.

