"These kinds of things have to be timed properly" - Arne Slot says deal to replace Klopp at Liverpool set to finalised in 'a matter of days'

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has more or less confirmed that he'll be replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool gaffer following his departure. The Dutch manager claimed that the deal for him to replace the German would be done "in a matter of days".

Klopp joined the Anfield outfit in 2015 and brought about a massive change within the club. The German is believed to maintain a very intimate connection with the players, establishing himself as a father figure of the club. As a result, Liverpool won several titles under Klopp, including the Premier League title and their sixth UEFA Champions League trophy.

Sadly, the former Borussia Dortmund boss revealed in January this year that he'll be stepping down from his post. He will then take a breather following a bittersweet nine-year tenure.

Reports have confirmed that Arne Slot will be replacing Klopp at the end of the season. At a recent press conference, the Dutch manager said that the deal "is not quite done yet". Here's what he said (via ESPN):

"It's not quite done yet, but it will be a matter of days. It takes more than a simple shopping list and going to the store. These kinds of things have to be timed properly. It hasn't been communicated yet, but don't worry, it will undoubtedly happen soon."

The Reds have two games remaining in the season. They face Aston Villa away on May 13 (Monday) and Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Sunday (May 19).

Liverpool's chances of bagging the Premier League title this season are all but over

The three-horse race for the Premier League title this season might have ended following Liverpool's losses to Crystal Palace and Everton earlier last month. The Reds have 78 points after 36 games and are five points runaway leaders Arsenal.

Klopp's men were once aiming for a quadruple of trophies. Sadly, they'll delve into the subsequent season with the Carabao Cup to their name and a UEFA Champions League spot.

Perhaps this isn't how they expected to give a sendoff to Klopp. Liverpool were eliminated from the Europa League following a 1-3 aggregate defeat to Atalanta in the quarter-finals. They also 3-4 lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Be that as it may, the club has confirmed that they'll be hosting an event in honor of the German gaffer. The event will take place on May 28 at the M&S Bank Arena. The farewell arrangement has been named 'An Evening with Jürgen Klopp & Special Guests'.

The highlight of the event will be a live question-and-answer session with Klopp. This will allow fans a glimpse into the intimate details that went behind the scenes in the better part of a decade.