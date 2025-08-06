"These are matters more related to the club" - Inter Miami boss casts doubt on Lionel Messi teammate's long-term future

Javier Mascherano has called for Inter Miami to give Lionel Messi's teammate Sergio Busquets a new contract. He believes that the Spaniard remains an important player in his squad, despite being 37 years old.

Speaking to the media ahead of the final group stage game in the Leagues Cup, Mascherano said that he is not involved in the decision-making at Inter Miami. He has put all the responsibility of the new deal on the board and said (via World Soccer Talk):

"He's an incredibly important player, not just in the history of football, but also in the history of this club. Sergio is a personal favorite of mine. Imagine, I went to Barcelona just to learn from him. I went there to be his backup so I could watch him up close, so imagine how life works out that now I get to coach him."

"When it comes to the veteran players, now including Rodrigo (De Paul), these are matters more related to the club and its long-term project. They usually sit down face-to-face with the owners, and the decisions are made between them. I've truly enjoyed these seven months with Sergio. Hopefully he can keep playing, and if it's with Inter Miami, even better."

When pushed to give his opinion on the situation, Mascherano admitted that Busquets still has a lot to offer on the pitch and added:

"In my opinion, he still has a lot to offer. But when it comes to those conversations between him and the club, I'm not directly involved, and I don't have a lot of information about that."

Sergio Busquets joined Inter Miami in 2023, along with Lionel Messi. He played a key role in the club's Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield wins during his two seasons at the club.

Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi's new Inter Miami contract

Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi's contract situation and said that he wants the Inter Miami captain to stay. He confirmed that the Argentine is in talks over a new deal and hopes that they reach an agreement. He said (via GOAL):

"Regarding Leo, we all hope he renews his contract. It'll be a decision between him and the club - it's something they've been discussing privately. When the time is right, and if they reach an agreement, they'll announce it. I also saw those rumors, but all I can say is that we're all hopeful he'll stay with us."

Lionel Messi got injured last week in the win over Necaxa. He is set to miss the final group stage game against Pumas UNAM, but could return in the knockout phase of the Leagues Cup.

