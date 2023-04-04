“These people have no lives” – Gerard Pique says he is ‘disappointed’ with society as he slams Shakira’s fans in new interview

Gerard Pique recently slammed Shakira's fans for the backlash he has received from them on social media. The pair split up last year, putting an end to their 12-year-long relationship.

Since then, Pique has often been the subject of attacks from fans across social media. Speaking about the vile behavior towards him, Pique said (h/t Pop Crave):

“I am very disappointed with what society is. So my ex is Latin American... you don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave Gerard Piqué slams Shakira and her fans in a new interview:



Gerard Pique and Shakira's relationship started after the 2010 FIFA World Cup where the defender was a part of the Spanish team that won the tournament in South Africa.

Shakira took shots at Gerard Pique in her song

After their breakup, Shakira released a song, appearing to take shots at her former partner Gerard Pique. The lyrics of the music video, Monotonia, went as follows:

"It wasn’t your fault. It wasn’t your fault. Neither mine. Blame it on the monotony I never said anything, but I was hurting I knew this would happen." (via Lyrics Kpop)

It continued:

"You on your thing and doing the same. Always looking for prominence. You forgot what we once were. And the worst thing is."

The song progressed:

"Suddenly you weren’t the same. You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what we once were. You getting distant with your attitude. And that made me uneasy."

It further sounded:

"You weren’t even giving half of you, but I know I gave more than you did. You were running for someone, you weren’t even walking for me. This love is not dead but it is delirious."

The lyrics went on:

"It is a necessary goodbye, what one day was incredible. It became routine. Your lips don’t taste like anything to me. Now it’s all the opposite"

The singer is soon set to leave Barcelona and move to Miami with her children to start a new life. Pique, meanwhile, announced his retirement from football last year.

