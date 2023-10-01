"These refs are becoming an absolute shambles" - Former Tottenham star calls out VAR officials after Liverpool's loss to Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has slammed VAR after the controversy during the 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday (September 30). He believes that it was visible on small TV screens that Luis Diaz was onside and is surprised that the officials got it wrong.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), O'Hara expressed his delight at his former side collecting all three points but was left stunned by the officials. He claims that if VAR cannot take the right decisions, the game is better off without them, writing:

"Seriously though, I’ll take the three points all day, but these refs are becoming an absolute shambles. I could see from the studio on a small tv it was onside; just bin it if you can’t even get clear decisions correct.”

Luis Diaz was onside when Mohamed Salah played him through on goal when the game was goalless in the first half.

However, the linesman raised his flag for offside, and a miscommunication saw VAR chalk out the goal. Tottenham went on to score minutes later, and a Joel Matip own goal in injury time at the death saw them win it 2-1 after Cody Gakpo had equalised for the Reds.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou not a fan of VAR

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has said that he's not a fan of VAR. He says that the technology does not make the game error-free and said that the rules being followed to the T is not the way ahead:

“I think I’m on record saying that I’ve never really been a fan of it (VAR) since it’s come in. Not for any other reason, I just think it really complicates areas of the game that I feel were pretty clear in the past.

"But I can see at the same time why it was inevitable that the technology would come in. I guess we have to deal with it. The biggest problem, I think, we have is that we seem to fail to grasp is that no form of technology is going to make the game error-less."

Postecoglou added:

“I don’t think there is any technology, with so much of our game isn’t factual. It isn’t down to interpretation. They are still human beings. They are going to make mistakes, the same way managers make mistakes, the same way players make mistakes.

"So, I think when you put such a high bar on something, invariably it’s going to fail. If people were thinking that VAR is going to be something that is perfect at some point, that’s never going to happen.”

Tottenham and Arsenal remain the only two unbeaten sides in the Premier League this season. However, Manchester City (19) stay on top of the table despite their loss to Wolverhampton, with Spurs a point behind in second, while the Reds are fourth with 16 points.