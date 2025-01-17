“These small things push the team behind” - Ruben Amorim calls out 4 Manchester United stars for ‘lack of speed & control’ in win vs Southampton

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was unhappy with the efforts of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and club captain Bruno Fernandes in their 3-1 win against Southampton. The Red Devils hosted bottom-placed Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday, January 16.

They trailed the game until the 82nd minute before a late hat-trick from Amad Diallo saw them attain a 3-1 win. Critiquing his team's performance, Amorim said (via Sun):

“We have difficulties to press high. This team is not used to doing that. It seems like a lack of enthusiasm, Ugarte is late, Mainoo is late, Bruno going outside and the ball is inside, one transition and Leny Yoro cannot catch the guy.

“These small things push the team behind and we get nervous without the ball. But then when you have one goal or one opportunity, you feel like the team can better control the game."

He added:

“I want to be fair with my players. Today was not a lack of enthusiasm, it was a lack of speed and sometimes lack of control of the game. The players are not used to playing like that. You have to cover a lot of space, you have to change which player is jumping in the press."

Amorim also said:

“With the ball today, we saw we had some patterns when the ball is in the sides of the pitch but then we lose the duels. It’s hard to explain it now. We don’t have the training. It’s a different system and it’s so completely different from what they are used to doing.

“I don’t know how long it will take but you can understand the profile sometimes are not the right ones but we have to improve players and we know the situation of the club.”

Manchester United will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, January 19.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim praises hat-trick hero Amad Diallo

Ruben Amorim praised youngster Amad Diallo, who has been in great form this season. His hat-trick helped the Devils beat the Saints, with Amorim saying (via Sportstar):

“The important thing is to win, and he (Diallo) helped us, and then he is doing a very good season. But you have to be careful with the young kids. Congratulations to him, enjoy tonight, and he needs to appreciate these moments."

Amorim added:

“I will tell him tomorrow he has to rest, eat good food because Sunday we need him again. He did a great job, a good moment for a young kid to score a hat-trick for a club like this.”

Diallo has registered nine goals and seven assists in 30 games this season.

