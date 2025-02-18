“These things happen in football” - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick breaks silence on decision to drop 26-year-old star in win over Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opened up on his decision to bench Jules Kounde against Rayo Vallecano. The Catalans faced the Madrid-based club at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, February 17, in LaLiga.

A Robert Lewandowski penalty helped the home side pick up a 1-0 win and move back to the top of the league. However, one of the talking points of the game was Flick's decision to start with Kounde on the bench.

The Frenchman has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, but Hector Fort was given a rare outing this week instead. Kounde replaced the Spaniard in the 66th minute and helped the Catalans see out the game.

It has since been suggested that the 26-year-old was dropped from the starting XI as a punishment for being late to a team meeting. Flick has been strict about discipline among his men and values punctuality very highly.

Kounde has faced a similar punishment earlier this season when he was removed from the team against Alaves. Inaki Pena has also faced Flick's wrath for similar behavior, and was benched against Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana semifinal.

Speaking after Monday's game, as cited by Barca Universal, Flick refused to indulge in the matter.

"Koundé out of the starting XI for being late? Well, these things happen in football," said Flick.

Jules Kounde has registered three goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions this season.

When are Barcelona back in action?

Jules Kounde

Barcelona return to action in LaLiga on Saturday, February 22, when they travel to Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas. The Catalans have returned to the top of the league table following Monday's win.

They are level on points with Real Madrid, but have a superior goal difference. As such, Hansi Flick's team have little margin of error ahead of the game.

Barcelona have already faced Las Palmas this season, at home in November last year. The Catalans succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against the Canary Islands side, with Raphinha's goal proving to be mere consolation.

That loss was part of a wretched run for the team, where they picked up just one win from eight league games during a period from November to January. Thankfully, Flick's team have regained their mojo of late and have now won the last four games in the league. Barcelona have now scored 65 goals in 24 games in the league this season, conceding just 25.

