“These things as a player give you extra motivation” – Kostas Tsimikas reveals he is ‘very, very happy’ after what Liverpool fans did

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has admitted that he is delighted with the fans for creating a chant for him.

The 25-year-old had a stellar game on Wednesday night for the Reds as he provided a couple of assists in the 3-3 draw against Benfica.

The Greek international turned provider for Ibrahima Konate and Roberto Firmino's goals and caught the eye with his overall game.

Liverpool have secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals with an aggregate 6-4 victory against Benfica and will take on Villareal.

After the game, Tsimikas couldn't hide his delight at having his own personalized chant, having asked them for one last month.

He said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"I'm very, very happy for that! I hear it almost every day."

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Tsimikas still tops the list for shots assisted per 90 for Liverpool this season. Tsimikas still tops the list for shots assisted per 90 for Liverpool this season. https://t.co/Ig2zfEu0DJ

"Hopefully they sing it in the pitch (stadium) one day! These things as a player give you extra motivation and for me it was a very, very special moment when I heard it the first time."

The 25-year-old has also expressed his delight at having contributed with two assists and claimed his 'biggest dream' is to win the Champions League with the Reds.

He said:

"We wanted to win but we are happy we have got through. I'm very, very happy with my performance and for my two assists, the hard worked paid off."

"This gives me extra motivation to keep working hard and do exactly that, I always enjoy when I play for this family. We had a good performance but we had some bad moments in the defence, but at the end we got through."

"My biggest dream is to win the Champions League. It was one of my goals when I came here. I want it really, really much and will work hard with the boys to achieve this."

Liverpool have a brilliant back-up to Andrew Robertson

Liverpool are blessed with arguably the two best full-backs in the world right now in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

They also seem to have a brilliant deputy to their bombarding Scottish left-back in Tsimikas.

The 25-year-old was signed from Greek giants Olympiacos in the summer of 2020 and had an underwhelming first season at Anfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"It’s always a pleasure when I play for this family. I always try to give my best when they give me the chance. I’m always there for this team, to fight for every place, to do what we can do. I’m very, very happy for that." Kostas Tsimikas:"It’s always a pleasure when I play for this family. I always try to give my best when they give me the chance. I’m always there for this team, to fight for every place, to do what we can do. I’m very, very happy for that." #awlive [lfc] Kostas Tsimikas:"It’s always a pleasure when I play for this family. I always try to give my best when they give me the chance. I’m always there for this team, to fight for every place, to do what we can do. I’m very, very happy for that." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/4vA5nzs5VI

However, he has gone from strength to strength this season and has done incredibly well whenever he has been called upon.

Tsimikas has made a total of 21 appearances across all competitions this season, having provided 6 assists in the process.

He has started four of Liverpool's 10 Champions League games and the last three FA Cup ties.

With the emergence of Tsimikas, Jurgen Klopp finally has the luxury of resting Robertson whenever he needs to and that has helped the Scotsman as well.

