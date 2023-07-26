“These two players are not in the same bracket” – Mikael Silvestre names striker Manchester United must target ahead of Rasmus Hojlund

Mikael Silvestre has urged his former side Manchester United to make a move for Harry Kane over Rasmus Hojlund. He believes that the Red Devils need both but feels that the Tottenham Hotspur star should be the top target.

Manchester United are keen on signing a striker this summer and have set sights on several players. They have now reportedly centered on the Atalanta starlet but are far off in valuation with the Italian club.

Speaking to GGRECON, Silvestre stated that Manchester United should not miss out on Kane because of their pursuit of Hojlund. He hinted that he wanted both signed but would be happier if the Tottenham star joins this summer. He said:

"Harry Kane and Rasmus Højlund are two different propositions for ManUtd. You have the finished article and superstar in Harry Kane and then you have the young, up-and-coming talent in Højlund. These two players are not in the same bracket and I believe the number one target should be Harry Kane and the second choice target should be Højlund."

The Athletic have reported that Manchester United value Hojlund at €70 million and are refusing to pay the €100 million price set by Atalanta.

Manchester United legend wants Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen over Rasmus Hojlund

Mikael Silvestre is not the only former Manchester United player to urge the side to put their move for Rasmus Hojlund on hold. Former striker Teddy Sheringham also believes that the club need a top striker like Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer.

He stated that the Red Devils should focus on getting a top player instead of a youngster who can develop. Sheringham also believes that the club are better off waiting for Kane to become a free agent next summer if they cannot strike a deal with Tottenham this year.

He told Lord Ping:

"ManUtd have always brought in top, top quality strikers to help them challenge for the title. I really think that Harry Kane would be the ideal solution for ManUtd, but they may have to wait another season to get him. If Kane is the player that United really want, then I would wait for him to become available."

He added:

Hojlund scored eight goals in 32 matches for Atalanta in Serie A last season. Kane managed to score 30 goals in the Premier League last season and is a target for Bayern Munich, as per BILD.