“These young people have to learn to respect” - Lionel Messi hits out at insulting gesture from Uruguay players as Argentina slips to 2-0 loss

After an intense encounter that saw Argentina's undefeated run come to a halt, Lionel Messi openly criticized the disrespectful actions exhibited by Uruguayan players.

The match, which was part of the fifth round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, ended in a 2-0 victory for Uruguay, shattering the hosts' unblemished record. The game witnessed several altercations, culminating in a particularly contentious incident involving Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte and Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul.

During one of the many skirmishes, Ugarte was seen making an obscene gesture towards De Paul. Lionel Messi, in his post-match interview, chose not to explicitly comment on the specific gesture but instead delivered a broader rebuke (via Albiceleste Talk):

“I prefer not to say what I think about some gestures. But these young people have to learn to respect from their elders. This game was always intense and hard but always with a lot of respect. They have to learn a little bit.”

Expand Tweet

Argentina's streak halted as Lionel Messi fails to score in shock loss against Uruguay

On Thursday, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, experienced a rare taste of defeat, their first since the memorable loss to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup. It has been nearly a year - just six days shy - since they last faced the sting of defeat, which dates back to their World Cup opener in Qatar.

The unexpected defeat came at the hands of Uruguay in a match that ended 2-0 at La Bombonera. The match was notable not just for the loss but also for this being the first time Argentina conceded goals since their famed World Cup final against France.

The goals, scored by Maxi Araujo and Darwin Nunez, marked a significant moment, breaking down La Albiceleste's impregnable defense. The defeat was a mix of frustration and missed opportunities, as the first goal was the result of a costly giveaway, and the second dashed any lingering hopes of a comeback.

Despite pushing hard in the game's latter stages, Argentina could not overturn Uruguay's lead. Lionel Messi, despite rattling the bar once and setting up numerous chances, could not deliver the exceptional performance required to steer his team to victory. His efforts, though commendable, fell short of the heroics needed to change the game's outcome.

This defeat might not have significant implications in the broader context, with both countries looking set to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. However, it has certainly shattered the aura of invincibility that the World champions had built up.