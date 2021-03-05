'They would they be 10-15 points better off' – Danny Murphy reveals the big mistake Manchester United made in the summer

Danny Murphy has blamed Manchester United's failure to win trophies on the Old Trafford club's recruitment process. The former Liverpool midfielder believes the Red Devils would be 10-15 points better off on the table if they had a player like Harry Kane.

Manchester United are 2nd on the table, 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City. They are in a tight race for the top 4, with just 6 points separating them from 6th placed West Ham United. The Old Trafford side signed Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in the summer in addition to getting Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

6 - Manchester United have had more goalless draws than any other team in the Premier League this season. This is their joint-most in a single campaign in the competition (6), along with 2004-05 and 2016-17. Gloom. pic.twitter.com/izef2lR9IL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2021

Manchester United have won just one of their last five Premier League matches and that has seen their title challenge slip away. Danny Murphy claims they would not be in this position if the Red Devils had signed better players. He said on talkSPORT:

"Hypothetically, if United at the start of the season had got Kane and paid £120million, would they be 10-15 points better off? Yes. Would we be talking about Ole being a failure or would we be saying they are competing? One of the big questions always with football clubs, when we talk about Jurgen not signing a centre-half quick enough in January, recruitment now is generally separate."

"The manager doesn't dictate what player comes in, when and for how much. They are part of the process, but the recruitment at Manchester United, how much is he involved, are his hands tied for the players he wants, are the funds there because of COVID? I'm sure they are because United is a billion pound club. Recruitment is ultimately the problem."

Manchester United in the transfer window

Manchester United chased Jadon Sancho last summer but could not agree to a deal with Borussia Dortmund for him. The electrifying winger was touted to join the Red Devils, but the Bundesliga side stayed firm on their valuation and did not let go of the Brit.

Reports suggest Manchester United remain interested in signing Jadon Sancho this summer, now that his valuation has been reduced. BVB reportedly wants to sell a few players to balance their books this summer and will offer a 'discount' on the English winger.

4/5 - Of the five Premier League players to have played the most minutes in all competitions in 2020-21, four play for Manchester United (Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Fernandes). Fatigue? pic.twitter.com/jbONmdjuKV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021