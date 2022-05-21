"They have been absolutely amazing" - Manchester United star David de Gea wants to win final game of season for fans

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has outlined his intentions for the team's final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 22.

The Red Devils pull the curtains on a miserable campaign with a trip to Selhurst Park, hoping to secure all three points to end on a high. Having garnered only 58 points from 37 games, they are already set to finish with their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League era (1992-93 onwards).

However, a place in the UEFA Europa League is still up for grabs for United, and a victory will confirm their place in the competition next season. They lead seventh-placed West Ham United by two points.

De Gea spoke to MUTV ahead of United's last game, where he said that the team wants to win it for their fans, whom he labelled as 'amazing'. The Spaniard said:

“We know (this season has) been difficult. But at least just for (the fans) and for our pride, (we will) try to win the game. (I want to) at least give a win for the fans because they have been absolutely amazing for the whole season, and it’s great to have them at every single game.”

Manchester United were humiliated 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing but have had two weeks since then to rest and regroup.

David de Gea among best Manchester United players this season

It's been an awful campaign for the Red Devils on all fronts, with many players struggling to hit their best.

Among the few bright spots is David de Gea, who consistently impressed with top-notch displays. He ranks third in the Premier League for saves made with 126 this season, including two penalties, and second for PSxG with 60.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 2011/12: 102

◎ 2012/13: 84

◎ 2013/14: 99

◎ 2014/15: 93

◎ 2015/16: 83

◎ 2016/17: 74

◎ 2017/18: 115

◎ 2018/19: 122

◎ 2019/20: 96

◎ 2020/21: 60

◉ 2021/22: 126



Busier than he's ever been.



squawka.com/en/david-de-ge… David de Gea's saves per Premier League season:◎ 2011/12: 102◎ 2012/13: 84◎ 2013/14: 99◎ 2014/15: 93◎ 2015/16: 83◎ 2016/17: 74◎ 2017/18: 115◎ 2018/19: 122◎ 2019/20: 96◎ 2020/21: 60◉ 2021/22: 126Busier than he's ever been. David de Gea's saves per Premier League season:◎ 2011/12: 102◎ 2012/13: 84◎ 2013/14: 99◎ 2014/15: 93◎ 2015/16: 83◎ 2016/17: 74◎ 2017/18: 115◎ 2018/19: 122◎ 2019/20: 96◎ 2020/21: 60◉ 2021/22: 126Busier than he's ever been.squawka.com/en/david-de-ge…

Manchester United have conceded 56 goals in the league this season. However, without the Spaniard pulling off a series of key saves, that tally could've been much higher.

De Gea has received his fair share of criticism for sloppy displays in recent years. He even saw his place in the XI come under threat from Dean Henderson last season. However, the 31-year-old rediscovered his mojo and has firmly re-established himself among the best goalkeepers in the world with a fabulous campaign.

He has arguably been Manchester United's best player this season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

