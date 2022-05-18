"They absolutely need him" - Dean Jones claims Manchester United have a 'good chance' of getting midfield target

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Manchester United have the financial resources to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham have put a £150 million asking price on Declan Rice amid interest from the Red Devils. Despite his heavy price tag, Jones has urged United to fork out the amount as Rice could become the missing piece in their side's jigsaw.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones was quoted as saying the following:

“Manchester United are definitely one of the clubs that have a good chance of getting Declan Rice. Financially, they could do it and they absolutely need him.”

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both named Manchester United target Declan Rice as their Premier League young player of the season. dlvr.it/SQWZ1c Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both named Manchester United target Declan Rice as their Premier League young player of the season. dlvr.it/SQWZ1c

Manchester United are in dire need of strengthening their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils are set to lose both Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba at the end of the current season, which will leave a big hole in their midfield area.

Rice seems to be the ideal player to slot into a defensive midfield role at the club. The 23-year-old midfielder has been one of West Ham's best players this season. Rice has made 49 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers this season, contributing five goals and four assists along the way.

West Ham, however, are doing everything in their power to keep their star midfielder at the London Stadium. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers recently offered Rice an eight-year contract with a salary of £200,000 per-week. The player, however, rejected the offer.

It seems like Rice is aware of the interest shown in him by the Premier League's elite clubs and is waiting for the right offer to jump ship. It is worth mentioning that if Manchester United agree to pay £150 million to the Hammers, Rice will become the most expensive British player in the history of the sport.

Manchester United face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season

Manchester United will travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season. The Red Devils will be looking to end the Ralf Rangnick era on a high as Erik ten Hag prepares to take over on a permanent basis ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a win to secure a UEFA Europa League spot for next season. If they draw or lose to Palace and West Ham beat Brighton & Hove Albion, the Hammers will overtake them into sixth place.

David Moyes' side are currently two points behind United in the standings and possess a much better goal difference.

