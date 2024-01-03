"They absolutely will not sell him" – Journalist says Arsenal can't sign Premier League striker in January even if they pay £90 million

Arsenal are likely to be rebuffed in their potential approach for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in the ongoing transfer window, according to acclaimed journalist Dean Jones.

Solanke, 26, has emerged as a top of discussion of late due to his scintillating form for Bournemouth this season. He has bagged 13 goals, including 12 in the Premier League, in 22 overall appearances so far.

As a result, the former Chelsea and Liverpool forward has lately attracted attention from Arsenal. With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah misfiring a bit this term, Mikel Arteta's outfit have earmarked both Solanke and Brentford's Ivan Toney as striking targets, according to ESPN.

However, Jones has recently dealt a potential blow to Arsenal's hopes of roping in Solanke. Speaking on the YouTube channel Chasing Green Arrows, he stated (h/t The Boot Room):

"He's going to be linked with a transfer this month, there's no doubt he will be linked with a few clubs, but I spoke to someone close to Bournemouth the other day and they said that they absolutely will not sell him. There's absolutely no chance of Solanke moving in this transfer window, they just wouldn't do it, even if someone put £90 million on the table... it would totally mess them up."

Solanke, who bagged a staggering 29 Championship goals in the 2021-22 season, has a deal until June 2027 at Bournemouth. Considering his contract situation and him being joint-second in the Premier League goal-scorers list, he is naturally likely to command a hefty sum.

Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Arsenal's quest of snapping up 27-year-old

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano shed light on Arsenal's ongoing pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Suggesting a January deal to be unlikely, he wrote:

"Ivan Toney continues to make headlines, perhaps even more so now after Arsenal struggled to put away their chances in the [2-0] defeat against West Ham United. I can understand fans crying out for a new striker, but I'm afraid I don't have much of an update for you just yet, guys. They like Toney, but, Brentford want a big amount of money or there's no chance for him to move in January."

Toney, who will return from his betting-related ban later this January, has netted 32 goals in 66 Premier League outings for Brentford so far.

Prior to Brentford's promotion, the 27-year-old bagged a staggering 31 goals in 45 appearances in the 2020-21 EFL Championship campaign.