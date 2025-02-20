"They have to accept it" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick sends message after Robert Lewandowski expressed frustration for early substitution

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has fired a stern warning to Robert Lewandowski following the striker’s stroppy reaction to being substituted in their La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano. Flick made it clear that he has full authority over his team’s decisions and that players must accept his tactical choices without complaint.

Lewandowski has continued to be a key figure for Barcelona under Hansi Flick’s management, as he has started every league game for the Catalan club this season, barring one. The veteran striker currently leads the goalscoring charts in La Liga with 20 goals to his name.

Hansi Flick's men last took to the pitch on Monday in a La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano. The match ended 1-0 in La Blaugrana’s favor as Lewandowski scored the only goal of the game from the spot (28’). Despite being on the scoresheet, Flick decided to take Lewandowski off from the match in the 81st minute and replace him with Ferran Torres.

The Polish forward, known for his hunger for goals, did not attempt to hide his disappointment as he was seen throwing away a bottle in anger on the Barcelona bench.

His reaction subsequently sparked debate over whether Flick’s decision was justified, given that Barcelona were still pushing for a decisive goal at the time.

However, Flick recently addressed the incident, insisting that he is in charge and that all players, including Lewandowski, must respect his decisions. The German tactician said (via GOAL):

“It’s normal for Lewandowski to get upset with the substitution because he wants to score goals, but the decision is mine. I make changes when I see fit, and they have to accept it.”

Before joining Barca, Flick had initially managed Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

''Lack of respect'' – Hansi Flick on excluding Jules Kounde from the starting lineup of Barcelona’s league clash with Rayo Vallecano

Before Barcelona’s match with Rayo Vallecano, Flick displayed his disciplinarian side by excluding first-team player Jules Kounde from the starting XI because he came late to training. Hector Fort was given the nod.

The match against Rayo Vallecano made it the third time that Kounde was punished for flouting punctuality rules, as he was dropped from the starting lineup against Alaves in October and against Espanyol in November for the same offense.

Speaking on the decision to bench the player, Flick described Kounde’s habitual lateness as a ‘lack of respect to the team and the fans. The German manager said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“[Being late] is a lack of respect, not for me but for his teammates, the institution, and the fans. It’s not that difficult to arrive on time, this can’t happen and it has happened,”

However, despite being excluded from the starting XI, Kounde was introduced in the second half as he replaced Fort in the 66th minute.

