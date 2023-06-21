“They accept losing a bit more” – Gareth Bale says Lionel Messi will enjoy MLS since there is no consequence to defeat

Former Los Angeles FC forward Gareth Bale has sent a message to Lionel Messi after the Argentine sealed a move to Inter Miami. He has suggested that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would have to face lesser pressure on losing matches as compared to Spain.

Bale played for LAFC from July 2021 to the end of the 2022 season. Mesi has now joined Inter Miami after his contract at PSG expired at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Bale was talking to Peter Crouch on BT Sport when he was quizzed about MLS. He was also asked what advice he would give the Argentine ace, and he said:

"It is a lot more chilled (in MLS). If you lose at Real Madrid, it is like the world has ended. You are crucified. You feel down. You go home and you're not happy. They accept losing a bit more (in America). There is no consequence. You can't get relegated over there."

He added:

"When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there. They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it."

Messi is expected to make his MLS debut in August when the season returns after a mid-season break.

Sergio Aguero has already joked with Lionel Messi about Inter Miami

Inter Miami are not doing well in the 2023 season and are currently at the rock bottom of the Eastern Conference table. They do have five wins - more than the four sides right above them in the table – but have lost 12 of their 17 matches.

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has already revealed that he has joked with compatriot Lionel Messi about the league position of his new side. The Argentine knows about the situation and has already set his goal of taking his side into the playoffs.

The retired footballer told ESPN:

"I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: 'Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th!' Messi cracked up. He said, 'We have to make the playoffs!'"

Inter Miami need to finish at least nine in the league table to make it to the Final Series playoffs. Lionel Messi's side are currently seven points behind CF Montreal, who currently occupy the final spot.

Poll : 0 votes