"They won't admit it" - Former Tottenham manager names one thing Spurs fans would want from Arsenal

Tim Sherwood believes Tottenham Hotspur fans would rather watch Arsenal's attacking brand of football than their own style of play under Antonio Conte, but obviously won't admit to it.

Spurs moved just a point behind their north London rivals thanks to a 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday evening (October 15).

But despite their fantastic start in the league, many have questioned Antonio Conte over the style of play he has implemented for his team.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tottenham are now only one point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League Tottenham are now only one point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League 👀📈 https://t.co/NoJK3WuBhx

Tottenham are defensively solid but extremely reliant on their front three, and Sherwood claims supporters would rather watch the type of football on show at the Emirates.

Sherwood, who managed Spurs between 2013 and 2014, told Premier League Productions (as per HITC):

“As well as we are doing, Arsenal are doing a little bit better. The Tottenham fans, whilst they won’t admit it, would rather be watching the brand of football Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal players are delivering."

He continued:

“But if Antonio Conte can install this consistency and continue to get the results, as he has done everywhere he has been, then I am sure they will be happy with the end product, which hopefully will be us being above Arsenal."

He further added:

“But at the moment, I’m not holding my breath because Arsenal are going really well. There are different ways of playing football. There isn’t a right or wrong.”

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Antonio Conte has 23 points from 10 games this season, making it Tottenham Hotspur's best start in Premier League history. Antonio Conte has 23 points from 10 games this season, making it Tottenham Hotspur's best start in Premier League history. https://t.co/OOOUef0tSC

Jamie Redknapp praises Tottenham as they keep tabs on Arsenal

Former Spurs midfielder Redknapp was also asked about Conte's style of play, but praised them for keeping up with the league leaders. The pundit acknowledged that Spurs have gone about in a totally different way, but feels they have done a decent job.

Speaking before their victory over Everton, Redknapp told Sky Sports (as quoted by football.london):

''Like you said at the start, Spurs can go a point behind them and put the pressure on them, put a bit of pressure on them."

He further said:

'They've done it a different way, there is a totally different style to them compared to what Arsenal are doing. Right now they are a little bit more free-flowing and a bit more enjoyable to watch, but Tottenham have done a really good job.''

Spurs found it tough to break down the stubborn Everton defense, but a Jordan Pickford foul on Harry Kane gave the England captain the chance to score from the penalty spot.

Kane made no mistake before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secured all three points towards the end of the encounter with a second goal.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes