“They have it all" - Martin Keown names two Arsenal stars who could be Premier League's best ever

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes defender William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes can become Premier League if they continue in the same vein.

The duo have been key in the Gunners' Premier League title challenge this season. They have helped them keep the most clean sheets (13) and conceded the fewest goals (24).

Keown, meanwhile, heaped praise on Saliba and Gabriel, claiming that they can become Premier League's greatest-ever centre-back pairing. He wrote in his column for Daily Mail (via The Boot Room):

"At 26 and 23, Gabriel and Saliba are young enough to become one of the Premier League’s best ever centre-back pairings. Especially if they can secure this title.

"They have it all – aggression, pace and the intelligence to be in the right place at the right time, as well as the ability to play it out from the back at a high level. Of the 26 games they have started together in the Premier League, they have won 18 and kept 11 clean sheets."

He added:

“Arsenal have had a few iconic partnerships, including Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure in the 2003-04 season when Arsenal were last crowned champions. But, speaking as a former centre-back, it takes a team to defend, not just two individuals, and Arsenal have been outstanding in their desire to help Gabriel and Saliba.”

The Gunners have the best defense in the league this season but sit second in the standings. They are two points behind Liverpool and one above Manchester City.

Arsenal preparing for some tough fixtures up next

The Gunners challenged for the Premier League title last season as well but fell off towards the end, leading to Manchester City retaining the title. They will hope to avoid such fall-off this time as we enter the business end of the season.

Arsenal will next face Brighton & Hove Albion away in the league on Saturday, April 6. They will then host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 9. They will then host fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League before the second leg against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

The Gunners will then face Wolverhampton Wanderers away, Chelsea at home and Tottenham Hotspur away in their next three league games. In the Champions League, meanwhile, they will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City if they are able to beat Bayern Munich.

